34.6 overs (0 Run) Cleverly bowled by Neesh! He hurls across a slower delivery, full and around off at 93 kph, Saini tries to heave it across the line but is early into his shot. Ends up inside edging it onto his pads.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length around off, Saini leans back and allows it through.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Sliding down the leg side, Saini helps it off his pads to short mid-wicket.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length ball around off, Saini winds up for a big shot down the ground but it flies over his bat.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Neesham tries to spear a length ball into the batsman but ends up serving it down the leg side. Saini makes a leave.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Neesham replies with a bouncer around off, Saini stays inside the bounce and allows it through.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not in control though. You expect these from a tail-ender. A length delivery close to off, Navdeep clears his front leg for a big shot over covers but it takes the outer half of his blade and flies square of the wicket on the off side. Clears point and reaches the fence.
33.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Jadeja tickles it away but finds short fine leg.
33.5 overs (0 Run) De Grandhomme goes very full and spears it into the left-hander, Jadeja keeps it out in the direction of mid on but the short mid-wicket fielder stops it midway.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball outside off, Thakur plays a mistimed square cut. He chops it down to the left of backward point and Jadeja calls him through for a single.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, Jadeja stays back and cuts it through backward point for a run.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Angles in a good length ball on middle, Saini turns it in the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Confusion but all is well in the end. A length ball, around middle, Saini tucks it through mid-wicket. He comes halfway down the track for the single and Jadeja initially responds. But then, Jadeja decides that he should keep the strike, so he sends Saini back. But eventually, they decide to cross over.
32.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Jadeja dances down the track and Neesham bangs in a short ball. 'Sir' looks to pull but misses.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Full again, driven again but once more the man at short extra cover dives to his right to stop the ball.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pretty wide, left alone. Not wided. Perhaps it was inside the wide guideline.
31.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a nice shot from a number 9 batsman. A length ball around off, Saini brings a straight bat down and with a lovely followthrough of his blade, he chips it over mid off for a boundary. This shot spoils what could have been a wicket maiden for de Grandhomme.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length this time, Navdeep flashes and misses.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A tempter outside off, Saini is drawn into a drive and gets beaten.
31.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball on off, defended off the front foot by Saini.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
Navdeep Saini is the new batsman.
31.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! De Grandhomme strikes on the very first ball and New Zealand are just 3 wickets away from clinching the series. A length ball around off, it pitches and then comes back in nicely. Thakur looks to defend but misses. The ball kisses his pad and goes behind to disturb the woodwork behind. 121 required from 113 balls.
Colin de Grandhomme (5-1-21-1) returns in action.
Drinks break. New Zealand continue to roar in this match! They have the upper hand but these kinds of chases can slip away from your hands anytime. The Black Caps just cannot afford to relax as the current Indian pair is capable of hurting them. 121 needed off 114 balls.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Short and pulled behind square leg for a single. 10 from the over, the RRR ain't a problem for India, it's the wickets.
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a punch and it goes to the fence! Length ball on middle, Thakur punches it nicely and manages to do so over the man at mid on. Once the ball is past the fielder, it races away to the fence.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) Slapped through the covers! Shortish and just outside off, Thakur backs away and slams it through the covers for a boundary.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Jadeja steals a run yet again! He strokes a length ball in front of mid off and scampers across. Colin de Grandhomme attacks the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Jadeja would have been safely in anyway!
30.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around middle and off, RJ defends it solidly from the back foot.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an lbw! Not given. A length ball around leg, Jadeja fails to flick and wears it on his pads. The bowler appeals but he is the only one doing so. The umpire shakes his head. Maybe pitching outside leg!