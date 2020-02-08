A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 274, are 143/6. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, Thakur defends it towards mid on to complete the over.
29.5 overs (2 Runs) Stays back and punches it through the line. It's a bit aerial but wide of the diving cover fielder for a couple of runs.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Steals a single! Jadeja gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it with soft hands towards mid on. He rushes to the other end as the fielder misses his shy there. Very quick running between the wickets!
29.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
29.1 overs (3 Runs) Fuller length delivery around off, Jadeja gets on the front and drives it crisply through wide mid off. Jamieson gives the chase from the circle and dives forward at the last moment to pull it back in time. His knees also got jarred on the ground a bit but he is fit and fine.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, driven back to the bowler who picked it up and had a shy at the batsman's end. Thakur got in the way and Latham was seen appealing for obstructing the field. Nothing doing as far as the umpire is concerned.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Full length ball around middle and leg, Thakur picks it off his pads and flicks it over mid-wicket. There is no protection in the deep and it runs away to the fence.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Thakur defends it from the back foot towards mid off.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Another inside edge! Fuller length ball around off, Jadeja inside edges his attempted drive down to fine leg. A single is taken.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball around off, angling away, Jadeja gets forward to defend but it takes the inside edge and strikes him on the pads. It rolls near the surface and Santner quickly gets to it from point.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, defended from the back foot. End of a successful over for Hamish!
27.5 overs (2 Runs) Lovely timing and placement! Fullish and outside off, Shardul drives it through covers for a couple of runs.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
Shardul Thakur is the new batsman. 145 needed off 136 balls.
27.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rash, very rash from Shreyas Iyer! He has thrown his wicket away soon after completing his half century. Bennett speeds in and delivers a shortish ball in the line of the stumps. Shreyas tries to invent a square cut by going deep inside the crease. It's not the delivery for that shot but he still goes for it. But since it's too close to his body, he fails to get the execution right. The ball takes a thick outside edge and flies straight into the gloves of Latham. The set batsman and probably the only hope for India departs. It was a good-looking knock but the ending is quite questionable. That attempted shot was completely needless.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty comes up for Shreyas Iyer and he continues to score runs for India! Back of a length delivery around off, Iyer stays back and opens the face of his bat at the last moment to guide it towards the third man fence. Responsible knock by him so far!
27.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball close to off, Shreyas defends it from the back foot.
26.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) Fires in a full ball on middle, Jadeja flicks it to wide long on and collects a couple.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Stays back to a length ball and punches it towards wide mid off.
26.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Loose delivery. Short and down the leg side, Jadeja fails to pull and Latham has no chance of stopping it either. A boundary results behind the stumps.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) Fine running between the wickets! Jadeja, in particular, is lightning quick. Fuller length delivery angling down the leg side, Jadeja tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads towards short fine leg and the batsmen cross. Latham attacks the ball and puts in a slide to collect it. Jadeja turns and goes for the second and completes it with ease as Latham's throw reaches the striker's end. There is a fielder who collects it to break the stumps but Ravindra is safely in.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another streaky boundary from the bat of Jadeja. This time it's off the inside edge. Fuller length delivery outside off, Jadeja gets forward to drive but it catches the inside edge and beats the stumps by a whisker. After that it happily races away to fine leg.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Starts a new spell with a short delivery outside off, Shreyas stays back and steers it through backward point for a single.
Bowling change! James Neesham (1-0-2-0) replaces Southee from this end.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Fractionally short in length around middle and off, Jadeja sticks to the back foot and taps it down towards short mid-wicket. The bowler himself collects it.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Iyer opens the face of his bat and glides it past the diving backward point fielder for one.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Sharp single! A length ball close to off, Jadeja bunts it down towards mid off and steals a quick single. Jamieson has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Anyway, Jadeja was too quick.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Iyer defends it from the back foot to the off side.