New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 February 2020 09:39 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.2 overs, New Zealand are 159/3. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.

29.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket.

29.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Taylor looks to cut but gets a bottom edge which bounces onto the turf and then goes over point. A run taken.

29.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Latham comes down the track and chips it through mid on for a run.

29.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

Skipper Tom Latham walks in next at number 5, replacing Guptill.

29.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! That is a suicidal single. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: WICKET! Martin Guptill run out (Shardul Thakur) 79 (79b, 8x4, 3x6). New Zealand 157/3 (29.2 Ov). CRR: 5.35

29.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.

28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spoils what would have been an excellent over. A short ball, around middle, Guptill pulls it through square leg for a boundary! NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Martin Guptill hits Shardul Thakur for a 4! New Zealand 157/2 (29.0 Ov). CRR: 5.41

28.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

28.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball again, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.

28.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on middle, pulled straight to short mid-wicket.

28.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, driven straight to mid on.

28.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, this is cut through point for a couple.

27.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

27.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, tickled towards fine leg for a run. 150 UP FOR NEW ZEALAND.

27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is played fine. Full and down the leg side, Taylor tickles it to the fine leg fence for a boundary. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Ross Taylor hits Ravindra Jadeja for a 4! New Zealand 149/2 (27.4 Ov). CRR: 5.38

27.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a run.

27.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single.

27.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

26.6 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a run. 6 from the over and a wicket from it as well. Thakur's figures read 6-1-27-1.

26.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.

26.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.

Ross Taylor walks in at number 4, replacing Blundell.

26.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! There goes Blundell. The partnership is broken one short of a half century. A length ball, on middle, Blundell comes down the track and looks to go over the fielder at mid on. Does not quite get the elevation and the ball hits the toe end of his bat. It is a simple catch to Navdeep Saini over there who takes it pretty comfortably. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: WICKET! Tom Blundell c Navdeep Saini b Shardul Thakur 22 (25b, 3x4, 0x6). New Zealand 142/2 (26.3 Ov). CRR: 5.35

26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot. Full and outside off, Blundell comes down the track and blasts it wide of mid off for a boundary! NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Tom Blundell hits Shardul Thakur for a 4! New Zealand 142/1 (26.2 Ov). CRR: 5.39

26.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.

25.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched off the covers for a single.

25.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, played straight to point.

25.4 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, the arm ball, Guppy looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.

25.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.

25.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through mid off for a run.

25.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

