24.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease towards short third man. 10-1-41-2, Tim Southee is done with the ball for the evening. Outstanding work by him!
Live Score
24.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! This time Jadeja connects albeit from the outside edge. Short in length and outside off, Jadeja throws his bat again at it and it flies off the outside edge over the slip cordon for a boundary.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Nearly edges it behind! Back of a length delivery around off, angling away from the batsman, Jadeja tries to give himself room and walks down the track a bit as well, however, he flashes and misses.
24.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and wide outside off, Jadeja shoulders arms.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
24.1 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Jadeja remains on the back foot in defense.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Jadeja camps back and guides it down to deep backward point for a run. Gets off the mark on the 11th ball he faced!
23.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Width on offer outside off, Jadeja throws his bat at it but fails to connect. He is yet to open his account.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, defended off the back foot.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Jadeja drives but finds the cover fielder.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have been curtains for Jadeja! What an outstanding piece of work by Guptill. Back of a length delivery outside off, Shreyas stays back and taps it down to the left of backward point. They attempt for a run and in the meantime, Guptill dives full length to his left to make a cracking stop inside the ring. From the same position, he back-flicks the ball, aiming at the stumps at the striker's end but misses. Jadeja was nowhere in the frame!
Hamish Bennett is back on. He has been expensive so far, going for 23 runs in his 2 overs. But he has a wicket to his name as well.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Jadeja gets forward and slices his attempted drive towards point.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery in the region outside off, Jadeja watches the line closely and makes a leave.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Short in length around off, Jadeja turns and pulls but finds mid on.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Close, very close! A straighter delivery, on a fuller length, Iyer moves across the stumps and tickles it fine down the leg side for a run. Had he missed connecting, he would have been a plumb lbw candidate.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller length ball on middle and off, Shreyas moves behind the line and pushes it towards short mid-wicket.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, Jadeja pushes it from the crease to covers. He looks for a run but is sent back.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Uses the angle of the bowler and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it down safely.
21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! He is classy batsman and this shot proves that! Fuller length ball on middle, Iyer takes his front leg forward and lifts it over wide mid on. The ball lands just short of the boundary line before crossing it.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Shreyas allows it through.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller length ball around off, Iyer gets on the front foot and drives it towards mid off. He is the lone man standing for India and all the hopes are pinned on his shoulders. 178 more needed with half the side in the hut.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
Ravindra Jadeja walks in at number 7, replacing Kedar.
20.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! There goes the 5th. Kedar cannot replicate his pyrotechnics. Full and wide outside off, this is right there in the slot and he goes hard at it. But he cannot quite get the elevation and finds Henry Nicholls at short extra cover. The good-looking stand is broken. India need 178 more from 175 balls.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to short third man.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.