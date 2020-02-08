Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.5 overs, New Zealand are 136/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, defended watchfully.
24.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle, defended watchfully.
24.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FEROCIOUS! A short ball, outside off, Guptill pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary!
24.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards point.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length, Blundell looks to defend but the ball takes the inside edge and goes towards square leg. A single taken.
24.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, pulled straight to mid-wicket.
Shardul Thakur is back on. 4-1-16-0 so far.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Full again, around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
23.5 overs (0 Run) MIX-UP! SAFE! Substitute Manish Pandey misfields.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven down the ground for a run.
23.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven through mid off for a run.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Blundell punches this off the back foot for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal returns. 5-0-36-1 so far.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
22.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Blundell comes down the track and looks to flick but is beaten.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Guptill flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Guptill defends watchfully.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, driven through mid on for a run.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, the arm ball, Guppy backs away and looks to cut but is cramped for room. Mistimes his shot to point.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.
21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Guptill rocks back and cuts it through point!
21.2 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW but the umpire is not interested. Was it pad first? Kohli asks his bowler but he is not too sure. Full and around off, Guptill looks to defend and does so awkwardly. Replays are inconclusive. Hot Spot shows it is pad first. And Ball Tracker projects it to hit the leg stump!
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Blundell pulls this through mid-wicket and finds the fence! 10 from the over, Saini's figures read 5-0-27-0.
20.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Full and around off, Blundell hammers it straight back past the bowler, to his right, a bit aerially, down the ground for a boundary.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
20.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, left alone.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, coming in, played straight to point.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked towards deep mid-wicket for a single.