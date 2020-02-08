A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 274, are 96/4. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean as a whistle! A length ball outside off, Iyer lofts this through the line and lofts it over wide long off. 10 from the over. 178 more needed from 180 balls. The stand is worth 25 from 40 deliveries.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Iyer sways away, watching the ball till the last moment.
19.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, tucked through mid-wicket for another single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for one more.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped towards fine leg for a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through mid-wicket for one more.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full again, pushed to mid on for a quick single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Full again, on middle, worked towards short mid-wicket.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Jadhav watches it carefully and defends.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, swinging away, watchfully left alone.
18.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
Tom Latham is desperate for a wicket. He realizes that India are looking to attack de Grandhomme and Neesham and are building a partnership. Tim Southee has been brought back on. 6-0-33-1 so far.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Well outside off, let through to the keeper this time.
17.5 overs (0 Run) That is a hack. Full and outside off, a touch wide, Jadhav throws his bat at it which is okay but there is no feet movement at all. Comfortably misses it.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground. Full and around off, Jadhav hammers this straight past the bowler. Mid on puts in a fake dive to his left, being nowhere close to the ball, which races away to the long on fence.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended to the off side.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, swinging away, Jadhav gets across looks to whip but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes towards deep backward square leg. A single taken.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed towards point. Decent start from Jimmy. 2 runs off his first.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, some late swing away, Kedar watches it till the last moment and pushes it towards mid on.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, blocked to the off side.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Iyer lashes the cut. It almost goes straight to the man at sweeper cover. Lands just short. A single taken.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, swinging away, pushed towards cover.
James Neesham into the attack now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, swinging away, driven straight to cover.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, swinging away once more, Shreyas walks into the shot and then lets it be. Surprising that Latham does not have a slip with de Grandhomme getting consistent swing.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, outswing again, shouldered arms to.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, hint of outswing, watchfully defended towards cover.