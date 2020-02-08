Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.1 overs, New Zealand are 109/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed uppishly but wide of cover. A single taken.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) A tad short, worked through mid-wicket for one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Works this straight to short mid-wicket.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, eased through the covers for a run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, short in length, punched straight to point.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Miscue and almost a wicket!
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) HALF CENTURY FOR GUPTILL!
18.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.
18.2 overs (0 Run) That is a ripper. Floated outside off, spinning away, Guptill looks to push but misses.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed straight to short mid-wicket.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, watchfully pushed back.
17.5 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, worked through mid-wicket for one more.
17.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, well defended.
17.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single. 9 runs but a wicket as well from the over. Chahal's figures read 4-0-28-1.
Tom Blundell walks in at number 3, replacing Nicholls.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Umpire's call on angle and height and that will do for India. A touch shorter than full, around leg, Nicholls looks to play the sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. Chahal appeals long and hard, umpire Oxenford thinks for a while and then raises his finger! Nicholls has a chat with his partner and then signals for the review. No inside edge as per Ultra Edge and Ball Tracker shows the ball to be spinning down leg but just clipping leg stump on its way. A good but sluggish opening stand has been broken. Replays show that Kohli was not happy with the umpire for allowing the review to be taken as the clock had already ticked past 0 seconds.
Nicholls has been adjudged LBW! he has taken the review. Is it pitching outside leg? Is the batsman too far forward? Umpire's call! Clipping the outer half of leg stump. The opening stand is broken.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is well over Kohli. Full on middle, Nicholls comes down the track and flicks it over short mid-wicket and beats long on running to his left.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, slapped straight to Virat Kohli at short extra cover who misfields and concedes a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Nicholls comes down the track and chips it down to long on for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, punched down to long on for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. The googly, but down the leg side, flick shot missed.
DRINKS BREAK. A wicketless passage for the Kiwis but don't think India will be too concerned. It is a small ground and given that no wicket has been lost, they should at least have crossed the 100-mark by now. No one has bowled really badly so far apart from a few balls here and there. The pitch looks a belter and the visitors would now be looking to apply the choke and start getting wickets.
15.6 overs (0 Run) An over which has barely lasted a minute. Full and around off, blocked back to the bowler once again.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, well defended.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed towards point for a quick single. The fielder comes charging in but slips while trying to throw.
15.3 overs (0 Run) The slider, on middle and leg, Guptill misses his flick and is hit on the pads.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked through mid on for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, watchfully defended.