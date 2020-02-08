 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 February 2020 13:00 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs IND Latest Score

14.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, ducked under.

14.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer around off, ducked under.

14.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended.

14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The shots need to keep coming for India and Iyer realizes that. Short and wide outside off, Shreyas backs away and slaps it over point. 199 more needed from 213 balls. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Kyle Jamieson for a 4! India 75/4 (14.3 Ov). Target: 274; RRR: 5.61

14.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, well defended.

14.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, watchfully defended.

13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended towards cover. A WICKET MAIDEN FOR DE GRANDHOMME!

13.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.

13.4 overs (0 Run) That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads.

13.3 overs (0 Run) That is a lovely inswinging delivery, fuller in length but Jadhav watches it till the last moment and pushes it back.

Kedar Jadhav walks in at number 6, replacing Rahul.

13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Another wicket thrown away. A length ball, outside off, Rahul goes back and tries to manufacture a cut shot but is cramped for room. He ends up being too close to the ball and gets an inside edge which hits the stumps. De Grandhomme strikes on his second ball. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: WICKET! KL Rahul b Colin de Grandhomme 4 (8b, 0x4, 0x6). भारत 71/4 (13.2 Ov). Target: 274; RRR: 5.54

13.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, watchfully defended.

Colin de Grandhomme has been brought into the attack now.

12.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer of lesser threat this time, outside off, swayed away from.

12.5 overs (0 Run) That is a sharp bouncer and a great shot, followed by an excellent take! Cricket is the winner. A short ball, around off, Iyer sees the ball till the last moment, then sways away watching the ball, arching back. And then, Tom Latham dives spectacularly to his left to stop the ball!

12.4 overs (1 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.

12.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, well defended.

12.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Rahul ducks.

12.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.

11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.

11.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, blocked from the crease.

11.4 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD, FOUR! Full and outside off, Iyer drives this back to the bowler. Southee gets down, should have stopped it but the ball goes past his hands and beats mid off. Lazy effort. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Tim Southee for a 4! India 68/3 (11.4 Ov). Target: 274; RRR: 5.37

11.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty. On a length outside off, Iyer looks to defend but the ball moves away off the seam and squares the batsman up. Beats the outside edge. Southee appeals for a caught behind but receives no support.

11.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

11.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

10.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length again, watchfully played out.

10.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, well defended.

10.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.

10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Full and outside off, Iyer lofts this over mid off. Does not get enough bat on it but manages to clear the fielder. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Kyle Jamieson for a 4! India 63/3 (10.3 Ov). Target: 274; RRR: 5.34

10.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.

10.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Eden Park, Auckland Eden Park, Auckland New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI
