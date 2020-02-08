A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 274, are 76/4. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, ducked under.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer around off, ducked under.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The shots need to keep coming for India and Iyer realizes that. Short and wide outside off, Shreyas backs away and slaps it over point. 199 more needed from 213 balls.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, well defended.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, watchfully defended.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended towards cover. A WICKET MAIDEN FOR DE GRANDHOMME!
13.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
13.4 overs (0 Run) That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads.
13.3 overs (0 Run) That is a lovely inswinging delivery, fuller in length but Jadhav watches it till the last moment and pushes it back.
Kedar Jadhav walks in at number 6, replacing Rahul.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Another wicket thrown away. A length ball, outside off, Rahul goes back and tries to manufacture a cut shot but is cramped for room. He ends up being too close to the ball and gets an inside edge which hits the stumps. De Grandhomme strikes on his second ball.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, watchfully defended.
Colin de Grandhomme has been brought into the attack now.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer of lesser threat this time, outside off, swayed away from.
12.5 overs (0 Run) That is a sharp bouncer and a great shot, followed by an excellent take! Cricket is the winner. A short ball, around off, Iyer sees the ball till the last moment, then sways away watching the ball, arching back. And then, Tom Latham dives spectacularly to his left to stop the ball!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, well defended.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Rahul ducks.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, blocked from the crease.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD, FOUR! Full and outside off, Iyer drives this back to the bowler. Southee gets down, should have stopped it but the ball goes past his hands and beats mid off. Lazy effort.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty. On a length outside off, Iyer looks to defend but the ball moves away off the seam and squares the batsman up. Beats the outside edge. Southee appeals for a caught behind but receives no support.
11.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length again, watchfully played out.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, well defended.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Full and outside off, Iyer lofts this over mid off. Does not get enough bat on it but manages to clear the fielder.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.