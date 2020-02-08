A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, New Zealand are 83/0. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, swept fine for one. 9 from the over but could have had a wicket. No one to blame but the bowler himself.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, watchfully defended.
14.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! A sitter. Full on middle, Nicholls comes down the track and hits this straight back to the bowler. A pretty simple chance but the ball goes into the hands and then pops down.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CREAMED! That is into the crowd. Dragged down by Chahal, Guptill sits down on a knee and pulls it massively over mid-wicket. The stand moves to 81 in 86 balls while Guppy moves to 44 from 37 deliveries.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Googly, outside off, short in length, punched down to long off for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around leg, pulled straight to fine leg for a run.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Around leg, Henry misses his tuck and is hit on the pads.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Nicholls ducks. The umpire looks at his partner at square leg for the wide call, then signals a thumbs up on being told it is fine. Looked to be high as per the replays.
13.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss outside off, Nicholls tamely pushes it towards mid off.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, Guppy looks to defend but the ball takes the inside edge and goes towards square leg. A run taken.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A full toss and that too, down the leg side. Guptill perhaps misses an easy boundary as he cannot connect his flick. First ball of the game which will need to be bowled again.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, angling away, steered down to third man for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around middle, pulled to square leg for one more. The stand moves to 70 from 78 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full again, eased down to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Guppy looks to defend but gets a thick bottom edge onto his pads.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. Full and down the leg side, Guptill gets down and sweeps this pretty fine, beating short fine leg to his left.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around middle, the googly, worked towards short mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Looks to flick this away but misses and is hit on the pads.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full again, driven once more but finds mid off.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AMAZING! Overpitched outside off, Nicholls just drives this past mid off. The fielder is inside the circle and that will be a boundary. Nicholls moves to 30 from 40 balls.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, this is eased through the covers for a couple. The stand is now worth 60 from 69 balls.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, outside off, slapped over point but there is sweeper in the deep. Just a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around middle, tucked through square leg for a single.
Navdeep Saini returns. 2-0-5-0 so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Another flick, another single. Just 4 from Chahal's first.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, tucked through mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, swept through fine leg for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle, a touch short, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.