Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 204, are 118/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Southee catches it safely! Crucial breakthrough for New Zealand! A flighted full ball around off, Rahul makes room and aims to heave it across the line but it takes the top edge. Tim Southee charges forward from long off and completes the catch safely. The partnership of 99 runs has been broken and India need 89 more runs to win this match at the halfway stage.
Live Score
9.6 overs (1 Run) Third wide in the over! Sodhi once again serves a tossed up delivery way wide outside off, Rahul allows it through.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Doesn't get all of his bat on this one! Shortish ball on off, Kohli pulls it down towards long on for just a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Sodhi goes quicker and flatter through the air, serves it a bit short and on middle, Rahul stays back and drills it down to long on for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A googly on the slower side, it's a touch short too, Virat moves back and taps it down towards short third man for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, on the shorter side, Rahul goes back and works it through mid-wicket for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is just pressure that these two batsmen have put on the Kiwis. Sodhi tries to stay away from the hitting zone and ends up bowling it way outside off. Rahul has nothing to do with it.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, landing full on middle, Kohli plays a fancy flick shot through mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Poor start, short and way down the leg side, the batsman leaves it.
Ish Sodhi returns. 1-0-12-0 from him so far.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet to come down the track and smashes a length ball through extra cover for one. 16 from the over, 97 needed off 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Does the smart thing. Has got the boundary so Rahul just eases a full ball to long on for a run.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rahul makes full use of the Free Hit! Notches up his 10th T20I fifty in style. Back of a length delivery outside off, Rahul hangs back inside the crease and hoists it over long on for a maximum. Superb knock by KL and he is just extending his good run of form. India are cruising!
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Oversteps this time and bowls a no ball. Fullish and on off, Kohli drives it to long on for a run. Free Hit loading...
8.4 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! Tickner digs in a short ball and it goes well over the batsman. Kohli leaves.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, eased behind square leg for a couple of runs.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) CHANCE! Kohli is in danger... THE BALL FALLS SAFELY! Sodhi is the culprit. The Indian spectators in the crowd are delighted. Fullish ball around off, Virat attempts to heave it over the leg side but gets a big top edge. Sodhi tries to circle underneath it but fails to do so cleanly. It's a swirling chance and Ish only manages a few fingertips on it. Big miss. Two runs taken.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Angling down the leg side, it's worked towards square leg for a single.
Blair Tickner returns! 1-0-10-0 are his numbers so far.
7.6 overs (1 Run) It's been driven superbly through the covers. They pick up a single. 14 from the over and India are on the right path.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed away! Santner goes flat and short around off, Rahul anticipates that, he transfers his weight on the back leg and spanks it over long off.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Full and flighted around off, Rahul strides forward and lifts it over the bowler's head for a boundary. The long on fielder fails to cut it off. Minimum risk in that shot!
7.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, quicker and shorter on middle, Rahul turns it off his pads through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy full ball around off, Kohli drives it to long off for a single.
Mitchell Santner is back on. 1-0-17-1 from him so far.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 127 needed off 78 balls.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! As soon as Sodhi bowls it near the line of the stumps, Kohli attacks it with all his might and play a thunderous pull shot to find the deep mid-wicket fence.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sodhi feels the pressure seeing Kohli in front and bowls it way wide outside off. It's left alone.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length short and delivers it on middle, Rahul punches it to long on for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one is served way wide outside off, Rahul allows it through to the keeper.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and shorter, close to off, Rahul moves deep inside the crease and cuts it through point. Taylor makes the stop near the fence and saves two.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery, this time the line is straighter, around middle and leg, Kohli forces it down to long on for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full on off, it's driven off the front foot to long off for a single. 50-run stand comes up between the two!
Ish Sodhi comes to bowl now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on middle, knocked down to long on for a single to complete the over. India are 65/1 after the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Right from the screws. Bennett dares to bowl it short and Kohli shows no qualms in pulling it to the deep mid-wicket fence.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Very full ball on middle, pushed out to mid on.
5.2 overs (1 Run) COMPLETE MISCOMMUNICATION! India are very lucky to not lose a wicket. A fuller length ball close to off, Rahul pushes it with gentle hands to extra cover and sets off. Kohli responds but then Rahul stutters. Although the skipper has gone past him and KL has to continue with his running. Luckily for him, the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. The mid on fielder does the back-up and immediately releases his throw at the non-striker's end again. Bennett doesn't collect thinking that it would hit the stumps but the ball misses the stumps and Rahul dives in to get saved.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single.