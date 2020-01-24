A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, New Zealand are 96/1. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lofted over covers! Brilliant shot from Williamson! A full ball outside off, Williamson makes room and lofts it over cover for a biggie!
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Now an appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire again! A length ball angled into the batter, Williamson looks to flick but misses. The Indians make a loud appeal but not out says the umpire. Probably an inside edge there. But wait, replays roll in and it shows there's no inside edge on that.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads this time, Munro flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Appeal for caught behind but not out says the umpire. Kohli thinks for the review there as he asks questions from his bowler and keeper but decides against the review. A back of a length ball on the leg side, Munro looks to pull but misses. Rahul pouches the ball and appeals but nothing from the umpire.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, this time Munro pushes it towards covers off his back foot.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Munro looks to slap it through covers but mistimes it and it goes straight to the fielder.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, Munro lunges and pulls it uppishly towards deep square leg. A single taken. Good over from Chahal. Only 3 runs from it.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Off the mark! Flat one outside off, Kane punches it to deep cover for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Williamson taps it to short third man.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Williamson pushes it to cover.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on middle, Williamson defends it back to the bowler off the back foot.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Munro lunges and drives it to deep cover for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Munro tucks it towards leg side and takes a single.
Kane Williamson, the skipper makes his way out to the middle.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Dube strikes and it's a sharp catch from Rohit. Dube bowls a shorter one on the body. Guptill goes for the pull but does not time it well as the ball bounces extra. It goes towards Rohit Sharma who is stationed at deep square leg. He takes the catch well but his balance is not there. He realizes that and lobs the ball in the air and returns to pouch it easily. The umpires refer it upstairs and the replays roll in and show that Rohit did touch the ropes there but he had lobbed the ball in the air during that time which means Guptill needs to keep walking. Brilliant from Dube as he was hit for a boundary on the very first ball of the over but he has broken the threatening stand.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Smart from Dube this time! Seeing Munro making a move to make room outside off, he bowls it full and outside off. Munro reaches out and squeezes it to deep cover for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball angled into the batter, Guptill pushes it towards long on for a run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Munro drills it to deep cover for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome into the attack, Mr. Dube, says Munro. A length ball outside off, Munro just lofts it over the man at mid off and it races away to the fence. A boundary off the first ball means pressure is straightaway on the bowler.
Shivam Dube is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball on middle, Guptill comes forward and looks to push it towards the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off and short again, Munro cuts it through covers for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Almost the first wicket! Another slightly shortish length but it is bowled slower through the air. Munro is early into his heave over the leg side and misses. The ball misses the off pole by slightest of the margin.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Munro punches it through covers and before the fielder in the deep can come to pick the ball and throw it to the keeper, Munro gets two.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! This time it is a tossed up ball outside off, Guptill pushes it to long off and takes a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Chahal starts with a flatter ball outside off, Munro cuts it to deep cover and a run is taken.
Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What timing from Guptill! All class written on that one! A length ball on middle and leg, Guptill gets in the position and just launches it over long on for a maximum. Held is pose for the cameramen there. 16 from the over and at the end of the Powerplay, New Zealand are 68/0.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running between the wickets! A slower ball on middle, Guptill gently works it behind square leg and scampers back for the couple.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A back of a length ball on middle, Guptill looks to pull but misses. It goes way over the batsman and called wide.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A shortish length ball on the body, Munro works it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side and on a shortish length. Munro looks to hammer it to fine leg but misses! Called wide by the umpire.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Munro drills it straight to mid off.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on middle and leg, Martin works it towards square leg and takes a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just helps it down the leg side. A length ball on middle and leg, Munro just lofts it over the man at square leg and it races away to the fence in the deep.