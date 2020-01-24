Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, New Zealand are 203/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
Indians were good with the ball early on but could not contain the batters after first couple of overs. With the shorter boundary sizes, it was always going to be tough for them. However, even then the likes of Bumrah, Chahal and Dube bowled economically.
It started with assault from the Kiwi openers who combined for a 80-run stand which they accumulated inside 7.5 overs. It was Munro who was the leader in that stand as he raked up a brilliant half ton in the process. Skipper Kane Williamson joined in after Guptill's wicket and went hammer and tongs from the word go. He smashed a 25-ball half ton before perishing to Chahal. Ross Taylor in the middle overs went berserk and smashed his half ton after nearly 6 years to take the Kiwi total over 200.
Wow! It was some striking from the Kiwi bowlers at the start and in the middle overs but India would feel that they have managed to keep the hosts to a chasable total. 203 is what New Zealand have managed to put on the board.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the innings! It is another bouncer on middle, Santner mistimes his pull and the ball goes towards fine leg. A single is taken and the batters show interest for the second run but is sent back. NEW ZEALAND END WITH 203 ON THE BOARD.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball on middle, Taylor can only get a single as he pulls it straight to long on.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! A low full toss on middle, Taylor whips it to deep mid-wicket and takes two.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR ROSS TAYLOR. First in 6 years for him. A bouncer on middle, Taylor goes for the pull but mistimes it. However it goes over the short fine leg fielder and a couple of runs are taken.
Bumrah is down and the physio is out to check with him. He looks to be in pain there but is ready to finish off the over.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Full ball on middle, it is flicked for a couple to deep mid-wicket. Bumrah though is looking in pain as he has twisted his ankle there.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR RUNNING RUNS! Kohli is not a happy man. A short ball on middle, Taylor mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket. Jadeja there misfields and a couple of runs are taken. Jadeja picks the ball and fires it towards the bowler's end but cannot collect it and it goes through and the batters bag another two more.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Good finish of the over from Shami! He bowls it full and wide outside off, Taylor pushes it straight to Shardul at covers. Only a single from the ball and 9 from it. 6 off the first two and then just 3 off the last 4 balls.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Santner looks to drill it down the ground but ends up hitting it off the toe end of the willow. A single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Wide yorker this time, Taylor can only drill it to long off for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer and a good one too. Taylor looks to pull but misses!
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Excellent save from Dube! Shami goes outside off and bowls a full ball. Taylor drills it through the covers. It seems like it will race away to the fence but Dube makes an excellent stop to his right with a dive. A couple taken.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly timed! A full ball outside off from Shami to begin his final over. Taylor slams it right in the gap at deep mid-wicket and long on. Shami's poor game continues.
Mohammed Shami is back on. 3-0-44-0 are his figures.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, it is pushed down to long on for a single. 4 runs and a wicket. Excellent stuff from India's top bowler.
Mitchell Santner walks in next.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Brilliant slower delivery to deceive Tim Seifert! Full delivery on middle, Seifert looks to lift it over long on but does not time it well at all. The ball goes towards long on. Shreyas Iyer moves across and makes a good stop.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Taylor looks to pull but it takes the bottom half of the bat and the ball goes towards long on. A single taken.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, Seifert drives it to extra cover for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Taylor drives it to long on for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Taylor is early into his drive and misses the ball altogether.
Tim Seifert is the new man in. Jasprit Bumrah is also back on. 2-0-15-0, his figures.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Chahal gets rid of Williamson on the last ball of his spell. Chahal flights this one and bowls it outside off, Williamson goes for the slog sweep once again but this time he is a bit early and the ball takes the top edge. The ball goes high in the air. Indian skipper at point calls for it and catches it easily. A very good wicket for the Indians this one as Williamson could've been really dangerous in the final few overs. Now, the Indians would look to keep the hosts under 200. Will they be able to do so?
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR WILLIAMSON. 10th T20I half ton from him. Shortish again and around off, Williamson makes room and hammers it in the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket. It races away to the fence. 25-ball half ton for the skipper.
16.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Williamson did not lift is back leg at all. Flighted ball around off, Williamson looks to slog it away but misses. KL Rahul collects the ball and whips the bails off. The square leg umpire refers it upstairs and the replays roll in to confirm that Williamson is inside the crease.
Stumping appeal taken upstairs. It doesn't seem that Williamson has dragged his feet in the air. Let's see what happens.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time through the covers. Slightly short and outside off, Williamson stays on the back foot and slams it in the gap between long off and deep cover. The ball goes to the fence.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor line and punished! Chahal strays on the pads of Williamson. He gets a hint across and sweeps it wide of the fielder in the deep. No chance for him to cut it off.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Taylor pushes it towards point for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on. 3-0-19-0 from him so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Taylor whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 22 runs have come from the over.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Taylor is in the mood now! Full delivery on middle, Taylor lifts it over the long on region for a maximum.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Short ball on middle, Taylor stands tall and then pulls it over the deep square leg region for a biggie.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What is Chahal doing in the field! First let the ball go over his head and now lets the ball go to the boundary. Full delivery on middle, thrashes it towards deep square leg. Chahal comes across but fails to stop it. The ball goes into the fence. 150 up.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Williamson flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling! Short delivery on the pads, Williamson pulls it over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Good start to the over.