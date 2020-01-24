Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 204, are 153/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Another short ball and another pull shot. A single added to the total as the ball travels to deep mid-wicket. 53 needed off the last 5 overs!
14.5 overs (1 Run) A half tracker on middle, it's been pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it to the point region. They pick up a single.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Turns a length delivery towards wide mid on and scampers back for the second run. Excellent running!
14.2 overs (1 Run) Run out appeal has been referred upstairs! Short in length outside off, Pandey plays it down with an angled bat to point and Munro has an unnecessary shy at the bowler's end and finds the timber. It deflects and now they cross. The Kiwis appeal for a run out which has been referred as well but the replays find Shreyas fine.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Iyer moves back and guides it down to third man for a run.
Hamish Bennett is back on! 2-0-18-0 from him so far.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, slapped back to the bowler. Sodhi did well to stop it in his followthrough. Just 2 runs and a wicket from the over, superb one by Ish!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Sodhi drags his length short and delivers it outside off, Shreyas cuts it through point and picks a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, it's forced to long off for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off, defended off the back foot.
Manish Pandey joins Shreyas Iyer out in the middle!
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Shivam holes out and it's yet another roadblock for India! Sodhi dishes out a well-disguised googly and lands it full around middle, Dube aims to clear wide long on with a big flourish of his bat but fails to get enough meat behind his shot. Tim Southee moves swiftly across to his left from long on and takes the catch with ease. 62 needed off 40 balls.
This can be a very key over for New Zealand as the left-hander can tonk a few out of the park.
13.1 overs (0 Run) SAFELY IN! Never left his crease. Flatter and shorter outside off, Dube tries to cut but misses. Seifert is quick to dislodge the bails and appeals. It's referred upstairs but the replays find Dube easily in. In fact both his legs were inside the crease. Waste of time.
Ish Sodhi is back on. 2-0-20-1 are his figures so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, dabbed towards short third man for a run. 13 from the over, India needed that after the fall of Kohli's wicket.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over deep mid-wicket! Santner continues to fire it in, it's full and on middle, Shivam heaves it across the line and just manages to clear the fielder at the edge of the boundary line.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Blazed away! Santner sends this quicker and fuller outside off, Dube picks the area and hammers it over the bowler's head. The long off fielder gets across to his left but fails to cut it off.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, shorter in length outside off, Shivam mistimes his back foot punch to covers.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, around middle and leg, helped behind square leg for a run.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Dube opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. 8 runs and a big wicket from the over!
11.5 overs (0 Run) Too full in length and outside off, pushed to covers.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Angles in a full ball on middle, Shreyas eases it down to long on for one.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's some shot from Iyer! Tickner delivers it on a length outside off, Shreyas stays back and spanks it over mid off for a boundary.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller length ball outside off, driven through covers for a couple of runs.
Shivam Dube walks in next.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Guptill takes a stunner, running in from the deep! Kohli is sent packing and this is a body blow to India. Tickner spears in a fuller length ball down the leg side, following the batsman, Kohli uses his wrists to flick it across the line but mistimes it badly. The ball loops in the air and Guptill charges forward from deep mid-wicket to take a ripper of a catch, inches above the surface. 83 needed off 53 balls and now it's game on!
Blair Tickner is back on. 2-0-26-0 are his numbers.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, pushed towards mid on where the fielder misfielded and allowed a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A lazy shot! Shortish and outside off, spinning away, Iyer plays at it half-heartedly and lofts it over covers. They pick up a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Eases a full ball down to long off and rotates the strike. Good over, so far.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tossed up ball down the leg side, Kohli watches the line closely and lets it be.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Gets forward to drive with the spin but finds the short extra cover fielder.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, Kohli cuts it with the spin to sweeper cover for a run.