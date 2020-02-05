A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, India are 347/4. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
348 to win. 1-0 India? Well, they will certainly believe so. Stay tuned for the reply.
Live Score
Poor bowling from the Kiwis. Not because they conceded close to 350. But because they conceded 27 extras. Ouch. 20 of those coming in wides and no balls. They never looked in control of the swing and let India get off to a flier. Then, they managed to exert some control but lost it once Rahul arrived. Everyone took a beating but strangely, Ish Sodhi did not get more than 4 overs.
India were going at just over 5 an over when Kohli fell but Rahul came out and just blazed the Kiwi attack. That infused some energy into Iyer who started to come into his own after a poor start. The duo added 136 for the 4th wicket, in just 105 balls which just took the game away from the Kiwis. Ahh... alright. Never judge a pitch till both sides have played on it. The chase is still to begin. But one believes that this partnership took the momentum away at least. Happy? Kedar Jadhav certainly made Indian fans happy as he played an unbelievable cameo of 28 from just 15 balls.
An innings which started like a runaway train, only to get derailed for a while. India raced to 50 without losing a wicket in the 8th over but then lost both openers in quick time. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then took control of the reigns, absolutely not fussed about the situation and got a 102-run stand. King Kohli was dismissed but Prince Rahul then arrived and totally changed the complexion of the game.
Commanding. Magnanimous. Huge. Massive. Sure, there will be words to signify large in English but let us stop it at that. From a position where India were looking at PERHAPS 300, they have ALMOST got to 350. 96 in the last 10 overs and the Kiwi bowlers have been killed at the death.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Terrific ball. A swinging yorker, on middle, but equally well played too. KL digs it out towards long on. Just a run. INDIA FINISH ON 347/4!
49.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
49.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off, Rahul looks to slog but the ball takes the inside edge, hits the pads and rolls to the off side. KL Is searching for the ball, looking at the leg side and stops halfway in the pitch. Then, he realizes where the ball is and resumes running. Bennett is not aware what Rahul is doing, else he could have gone for the run out at the bowler's end.
49.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. This is massively far and Rahul himself signals a wide. Not good as per the match referee's books. Might book an appointment tonight.
49.3 overs (0 Run) Well outside off, KL leaves it. He expects a wide but the umpire does not signal it. Rahul is not happy but replays show that the ball is an off cutter, coming inside the guideline.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
49.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Another one way outside off, KJ throws his bat at it but misses again.
49.1 overs (0 Run) A dot ball. On a length, outside off, Kedar plays and misses.
49.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Jadhav comes down the track and Bennett bowls it extremely wide. Well outside off.
48.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a terrific shot! A fuller ball outside off, Rahul reverse whips this over short third man and the ball goes all the way! 14 from the over, 34 from the last 2!
48.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
48.4 overs (0 Run) A leg cutter, around middle, Kedar looks to heave but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
48.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A slower bouncer, around middle, Kedar looks to hook but misses.
48.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a run.
48.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Cover drops back and fine leg comes up.
48.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is just unplayable. Jadhav backs away to the leg side and Neesham follows him. It is a length ball on the pads, cramping him for room but Kedar lofts this inside out. Almost clears the ropes at cover!
Jimmy Neesham returns. 7-0-38-0 so far.
47.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 20 from the over! Full and outside off, Rahul reaches out and squeezes it behind point!
47.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Kedar gets across and drives it straight to Mitchell Santner at cover. KJ is disappointed with himself. Indicates to Rahul that he wanted to go straight again as it was in the slot.
47.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot. This is a cameo of terrific proportions from Jadhav. 17 from just 7 balls. Full and outside off, Jadhav gets across and slams it down the ground. There is long off and he races to his right but cannot get there!
We have lost the ball...
47.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CLUBBED! That is a terrific slog. Full and outside off, Jadhav gets down and mows a slog over mid-wicket!
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it over! Full and wide outside off, Jadhav reaches out and lofts it over cover. The fielder leaps inside the ring but the ball goes over him to the fence behind!
47.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Rahul looks to dig it out but the ball goes off the inside edge past the stumps to fine leg. A single taken.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker, following the batsman down the leg side, dug out back to the bowler.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Drives this through mid off for one more.
46.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
46.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delightful! Rahul gets across his stumps, takes the ball on the full and laps it over short fine leg. Almost gets it over the ropes! Bounces just inside. 300 UP FOR INDIA!
46.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Jadhav backs away and slaps it through mid off for a single.
45.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot for a single. 7 runs and a wicket from the over. Southee's figures read 9-1-65-2 so far.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the top edge. India won't care. A length ball, outside off, Rahul looks to slog this out of the park but gets a top edge which flies over the keeper to the third man fence!
Kedar Jadhav walks in at number 6, replacing Iyer.
45.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Powerfully hit but straight to the fielder. Full and wide outside off, Iyer reaches out and carves it through the covers. But it is straight to Mitchell Santner at the ropes! Iyer cannot believe his luck. He trudges off but it has been one kind of an innings. Poor start but terrific acceleration.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, fuller in length, wide outside off, Shreyas gets across and swings hard but does not connect.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Rahul slices it straight to Ross Taylor at point. A meter here and there and it would have been a boundary. A single taken.