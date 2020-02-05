Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 348, are 328/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Yet another slower delivery by Bumrah, on a fuller length close to off, Taylor plays late and guides it to third man for a single.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Well played! Slower delivery, on a length around middle, Neesham picks it and opens the face of his bat to guide it behind backward point. They pick up a single.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Bumrah switches to 'round the wicket and spears in a very full ball on middle, Neesham digs it out back to the bowler.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery induces a false shot! On a length outside off, Taylor pushes at it and the ball takes the inside half of his blade. It rolls towards square leg for one.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Angling down the leg side, it's nudged through square leg for one.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller length ball around off, slower in pace, Neesham flicks it towards mid-wicket.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 10-0-84-2, expensive Kuldeep has bowled out!
43.5 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Taylor cuts it wide of point for a run.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Full and flighted around middle, Neesham mistimes his shot in the air and Kuldeep tries to get across to his left to stop the ball. Fails to do so and it travels to long on. They cross.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! This one goes straight on outside off, Neesham pushes inside the line and misses.
43.1 overs (1 Run) HUNDRED FOR TAYLOR! What a knock by the experienced campaigner under pressure! A wrong 'un on the shorter side around off, Taylor moves back and pulls it behind square leg for a single. Marvelous knock by Rosco, brought all his experience into play and has now put New Zealand on the cusp of a record win!
42.6 overs (1 Run) Taylor moves to 99! Fuller length ball outside off, Ross drives it through cover-point for one.
42.6 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! Shami slips a length ball down the leg side, Neesham tries to flick but misses. Rahul fumbles and the batsmen cross to add more incentive to the bonus.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball on middle, Neesham delays his shot and pushes it towards point.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer, around middle and leg, Neesham ducks.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! Shami bangs in a short ball around off, Neesham tries to pull but it bounces over his bat. A stifled appeal for a caught behind by the keeper but nothing doing.
42.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball on middle and off, Neesham sticks back and pushes it with an angled bat to point. Wait is the call from Neesh!
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary for Neesham! Shami digs in a short ball around off, James tries to pull but the bounce gets big on him and it flies off the top edge. The ball falls in no man's land and crosses the fine leg fence. A needless diving effort there by Kuldeep, could have hurt himself in the process.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Shami begins with a short delivery outside off, Neesham leans back and sways away from the line.
Mohammed Shami is back for another spell. 7-0-50-0 are his figures so far.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Wrong 'un from Kuldeep! Around middle, Neesham gets forward to defend but it takes the inner half and rolls behind square leg for a run. 4 runs and a wicket from the over!
41.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
James Neesham arrives in the middle. Time to Unleash the Neesh!
41.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Latham holes out but he has done his job here! Full and flighted delivery, landing outside off and spinning away slightly, Latham shimmies down the track and tries to pump it over long on. But it comes off the bottom part of his bat and flies straight down the throat of Shami in the deep. End of a fabulous knock and partnership for the Kiwis. 39 needed from 50!
41.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball around leg, swept behind square leg for a run.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and a touch shorter on off, Taylor hangs back and helps it to mid-wicket. Straight to the fielder.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Full and flighted outside off, Latham reaches out for the sweep shot but fails to middle it. It goes off the bottom edge towards backward square leg and they cross for a run.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 37 runs from the last two overs, 41 needed more off 54 balls.
40.5 overs (2 Runs) Pitches it up and outside off, Taylor drives it through covers and collects a couple of runs.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid on region. One run added to the total.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shami should have done better there! Short in length and outside off, Latham uses the angle of the bowler and runs it down to third man. Shami moves across to his left from third man, puts in a late dive and the ball goes through. Bumrah is disappointed with the effort.
40.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and close to off, Taylor taps it down to covers and crosses for a quick run. 2000 international runs at Seddon Park for Rosco! 300 comes up for New Zealand!
40.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! A length ball on middle and leg, angling down further, Ross tries to flick but misses.
40.2 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! India are leaking runs. In full charity mood. Bumrah digs in a bouncer, Taylor allows it through. Rahul jumps to collect but it brushes his gloves and travels behind for a boundary.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller length ball on middle and leg, it's been clipped through square leg for a single.