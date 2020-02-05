A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.1 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 348, are 298/3. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
39.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor, very poor bowling by Thakur. He continues to bowl short and wide, Taylor has no qualms in putting it away to the point fence. 22 from the over, the RRR has dropped under 6 now. New Zealand's game to lose from here.
39.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Short in length and wide outside off, Taylor stands tall to slam it over point but it takes the outside edge and runs down to third man for a boundary.
39.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A flat hit! Thakur overpitches it outside off, Rosco attacks it with all his might and spanks it over point for a biggie.
Free Hit loading...
39.4 overs (1 Run) Oversteps and bowls a no ball. Fullish and around off, Taylor drives it towards mid off. Thakur will have to bowl this one again.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
39.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Latham has rifled it into the stands. A slower good length ball around off, Tom reads it early and dispatches it over mid-wicket for a maximum. That one travelled from the sweet spot of his blade.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his new spell with a fuller length ball outside off, Latham reaches out for it and drives it slightly uppishly towards mid off. Kuldeep collects it and has a needless shy at the bowler's end but misses.
Shardul Thakur returns in action. 7-0-46-1 are his figures.
38.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Latham taps it down towards backward point and hurries to the other end as Jadeja attacks the ball. 78 needed off 66 balls.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Too full in length around off, Taylor knocks it down to long on for one.
38.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball around off, angling in, Taylor remains on the back foot and defends it near his body.
38.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timing and placement of the highest order. Latham brings up his 16th ODI fifty! Short in length and outside off, Tom hangs on the back foot and guides it with fine timing to the third man fence.
38.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball around off, Latham punches it through wide mid off and Kuldeep gives the chase. He slides in the deep to stop the ball and saves a couple of runs.
Jasprit Bumrah (6-1-22-0) is back into the attack.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Is that dropped? Not sure. Fuller delivery around middle and off, Taylor tries his reverse-batted sweep but fails to connect properly. It goes behind, Rahul reacts to his right but fails to hold onto the ball to his left. Not sure whether it kissed the bat or went over it.
37.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Conventional sweep and it's a boundary. Tossed up ball landing full around middle and leg, Taylor goes down and sweeps it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
37.4 overs (3 Runs) Up and over the infield! Full and flighted outside off, Latham skips down the track for a big shot but it spins away slightly from his bat. As a result, the timing is not perfect. Still it loops over mid off and races towards the fence. Iyer chases it down and saves a run for his team.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Latham gathers it from there and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for two.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Taylor reverse sweeps it towards short third man for one.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
Kuldeep Yadav (7-0-65-1) is back on.
36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs coming thick and fast, the Indian bowlers are looking clueless at the moment. Another slog sweep from the bat of Ross Taylor and it has gone flat over mid-wicket to find the fence. The RRR is now 7.53!
36.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter outside off, cut towards point.
36.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the crowd! Taylor unfurls his favourite slog sweep. Fetches a full ball from around off and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Charges down the track and helps it to mid-wicket for a single.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Skidding away from the batsman outside off, Latham tries to play late but fails to put bat on ball.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation! Flatter and fuller ball around off, Latham brings out the reverse-batted shot and nails it behind backward point for a boundary.
Ravindra Jadeja is back into the attack. 9-0-49-0 are his figures.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Very full in length around off, Rosco jams it out to point where the fielder misfields but the batsmen decide not to cross. 13 from the over and the Black Caps are in with a shout now.
35.5 overs (2 Runs) A full toss around off, Taylor strokes it with good timing and it beats Kohli inside the ring at covers. The long off fielder runs across to his left to pull it back and the batsmen collect a brace.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away! Poor bowling. Short and wide outside off, begging to be hit, Taylor latches onto it and smashes it through backward point.
35.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Taylor tries working it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls near the surface on the off side and they pinch a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bouncer which has gone well over the head of the batsman.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR OVERTHROWS! But had Pandey (sub) hit, Latham would have been short. Shortish delivery around off, Rosco plays a mistimed pull towards mid-wicket and Latham eyes a single. He is sent back but would have been gone for all money had the fielder found the stumps with his throw. No one is backing that throw and the ball runs away to the cover fence. Bonus runs for the Kiwis.