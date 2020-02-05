A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.2 overs, India are 200/3. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
34.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, whipped back to the bowler.
34.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Consecutive maximums! Floated on middle, Rahul swings this over long on and gets another biggie!
34.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Is this the time to change gears? India certainly feel so. Full and outside off, Rahul comes down the track and lofts it as clean as a whistle over long off!
34.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
33.6 overs (3 Runs) Full and outside off, Shreyas eases it through the covers. The ball is stopped, thanks to a dive from the man sweeping the ball to his right at the boundary. Three runs taken.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will be a boundary. Short and outside off, Iyer throws the bat at it and gets a bit of an outside edge. The ball races to the third man fence.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, pushed towards mid on.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to mid off.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, slapped through the covers for a single.
Hamish Bennett to start the first over after the second Drinks break. 5-0-40-0 so far.
DRINKS BREAK. India cruising through. They lost their way a little bit after a quickfire start but Kohli and Iyer got the innings back on track. 17 overs left and with hitters to come, they will aim for at least 300 from here. Possibly more, if a set batsman stays till the end.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker outside off, watchfully kept out.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Full again, floated outside off, pushed through mid off for one more.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for another single.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, eased through the covers for one more.
32.2 overs (1 Run) HALF CENTURY FOR SHREYAS IYER. Short and outside off, Iyer rocks back and cuts it through the covers for a run. Did not look settled early on but has matured with time. With Kohli not around, Iyer will aim to bat through till the end of the innings. Might perhaps change gears too.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Googly, on middle, Rahul leans and flicks this through mid-wicket for a single.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Rahul slaps it through the covers for one more. A dot, followed by 5 singles.
31.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, punched down to long on for another single.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Action replay of the previous delivery as Rahul does what his partner does. Punch through mid-wicket for one.
31.3 overs (1 Run) A touch short, arrowed on the pads, worked through mid-wicket for a run again.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, blocked from the crease.
30.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for one more.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, eased down to long off for a single.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, real hit-me ball, Iyer cuts but finds sweeper cover. Just a run taken.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, worked through mid-wicket for a single.