29.6 overs (1 Run) Goes down on one knee and sweeps it through square leg for one. Much better over by the Chinaman!
29.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Taylor sits down on one knee for the paddle sweep and Kohli anticipates it from first slip. As soon as Rosco works it towards short fine leg, Kohli is on his bike. They take a single.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Leading edge! Once again Kuldeep bowls it slower through the air and gets some turn from the surface. Taylor attempts to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It takes the leading edge but safely goes to covers.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full on off, Latham sweeps it through square leg and rotates the strike.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! Latham was completely at sea there. Kuldeep dishes out a googly and bowls it slower through the air. It lands and breaks back in slightly, Latham stands back inside the crease, probably waiting to play it with the turn but it spins back in and beats the inside edge. Not far away from the off pole.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, turning back in, Taylor moves back and works it towards backward square leg for a run
Kuldeep Yadav returns in action. He has been expensive in his 4 overs so far, going for 36 runs but has picked one wicket too.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, driven off the front foot to mid off. A successful over for India!
28.5 overs (0 Run) Tom has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, angling away, Latham taps it down to point.
Tom Latham is the new batsman.
28.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Fantastic athleticism shown by the Indian skipper and that has resulted in a run out. The set batsman is out of here and India have broken the nagging 62-run stand. Bumrah delivers a slower length ball around off. It cuts back into the batsman as Taylor attempts to work it on the leg side. It drops in the cover region off his thigh pad and they attempt to steal a leg bye. But Kohli is very active, anticipates the moment, charges towards the ball, picks it up and dives forward to score a direct hit. Nicholls also dives in but the Indian players are sure that Henry is short. The square leg umpire confirms it from the third umpire before giving the marching orders. 177 needed off 129 balls.
Direct hit! Kohli is pumped up. Is Nicholls gone? Referred upstairs and replays show that Henry's dive has not saved him! Big break for India.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sliding down the leg side, on a good length, Taylor tries flicking but misses.
28.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissed! Not an easy shot to play against Bumrah. Taylor gives a little bit of charge and smokes a length ball over mid-wicket for a maximum.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his new spell by angling in a full length ball around off, Taylor covers the line and blocks it back.
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.
27.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Nicholls looks to defend but the ball sneaks in and goes between bat and pad.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Walks down the track and works it towards mid on for a run.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss.
27.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Henry looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. A single taken, no signal, must have been an inside edge.
27.2 overs (0 Run) That has gone a long way. The off cutter, outside off, Nicholls looks to steer it to third man but misses as the ball 'SPINS' away. Lands in front of the keeper.
27.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, sweep shot attempted but missed. Hit on the pads and Jadeja appeals. Wonder why.
26.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
26.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. Full and outside off, Rosco tried another slog but missed. Rahul whipped the bails off and appealed. It was referred upstairs but replays showed that the foot, even though got lifted, was back in.
Stumping appeal referred upstairs. Looks safe, does Rosco. Is safe, as confirmed by the third umpire.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLOUT! Full and outside off, Taylor gets down and mows a slog sweep over mid-wicket and finds the fence!
26.2 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, flicked towards mid-wicket.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards cover.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PRISTINE! Full and outside off, Nicholls leans and drives it between mid off and cover!
25.5 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket where Virat Kohli dives to his left and makes a stunning stop.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, pushed straight to point.
25.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is played beautifully off the hips. Henry just directs it to the mid-wicket fence.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.