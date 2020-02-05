 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:05 February 2020 09:45 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Seddon Park, Hamilton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
IND vs NZ Latest Score

29.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine way to end the over. NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Mitchell Santner for a 4! India 162/3 (30.0 Ov). CRR: 5.4

29.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.

29.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.

29.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended.

29.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.

29.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.

28.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.

28.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, punched off the back foot.

KL Rahul walks in at number 5, replacing his skipper.

28.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Done in by the googly. This is outside off, Kohli lunges to defend but does not pick the wrong 'un. There is a bit of a gap between bat and pad and the ball goes through the gap and hits the leg stump. Kohli looks stunned. Most batsmen do, when they get beaten. Kuldeep would be licking his lips. NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: WICKET! Virat Kohli b Ish Sodhi 51 (63b, 6x4, 0x6). India 156/3 (28.4 Ov). CRR: 5.44

28.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.

28.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, cut through the covers for a couple.

28.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, punched back to the bowler.

Ish Sodhi into the attack now. Pretty late, eh?

27.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for one more.

27.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Iyer goes on the back foot and mistimes his punch back to the bowler.

27.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up again, eased through the covers for one more.

27.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a run.

27.2 overs (1 Run) 58TH ODI 50 FOR KOHLI! Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single. NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: FIFTY! Virat Kohli completes 50 (61b, 6x4, 0x6). India 150/2 (27.2 Ovs). CRR: 5.48

27.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.

26.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slashed away. Short and wide outside off, Iyer lashes out the cut and gets a thick outside edge. There is third man and he moves to his left but cannot get there. 10 from the over, Bennett has gone for 40 in his 5 overs. NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Hamish Bennett for a 4! India 149/2 (27.0 Ov). CRR: 5.51

26.5 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, a touch short, extra bounce, Kohli rides the bounce and guides it behind point for a single.

26.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish, around middle, pushed towards mid on.

26.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A slower bouncer, around middle, Kohli ducks.

26.3 overs (0 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman.

26.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PRISTINE! That is simply gorgeous. Half volley outside off, Kohli leans and drives it through the covers. NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: Virat Kohli hits Hamish Bennett for a 4! India 143/2 (26.1 Ov). CRR: 5.46

25.6 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, punched towards cover.

25.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. They pick up a single.

25.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single.

25.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a run.

25.2 overs (1 Run) This is flicked through mid-wicket for a run.

25.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Seddon Park, Hamilton Seddon Park, Hamilton New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI
