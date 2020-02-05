Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 348, are 148/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
24.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
24.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, driven past the man at cover for a couple.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! All of a sudden, a stream of boundaries. Landed outside off, Taylor rocks back and cuts it late, past first slip and earns a boundary.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is short and outside off, Nicholls drags it wide of mid-wicket and finds the fence. 15 from the over!
23.5 overs (2 Runs) Another paddle played, this time on the full, paddled through fine leg for a brace.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and down the leg side, Nicholls paddles it to the fine leg fence.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Nicholls looks to play the slog but gets a thick inside edge. Luckily for him, it hits the pads.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off, Taylor leans and drives it through the covers.
22.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Around middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a run.
22.3 overs (2 Runs) TOP EDGE, DROPPED! Lost it in the lights. Full and outside off, Taylor looks to slog but gets a top edge. The ball is high in the air and swirling. Kuldeep Yadav runs to his left from fine leg but then loses the ball in the lights. Stops a touch before resuming running. In the end, he is far from the ball and when he attempts the catch, the ball bursts through his fingers. Two runs taken.
22.2 overs (0 Run) This is 96 kph, but has plenty of flight. So, it arrives slowly and Rosco defends.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Ripper. Flighted outside off, coming in at 94 kph, then ripping away from the batsman as Taylor looks to defend. Beaten.
21.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, another googly, skids through. Rosco looks to pull but the ball nearly goes through. Somehow, he pulls it away towards deep square leg for a run.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, the wrong 'un, Taylor goes back and cuts it really late, past Kohli at first slip and finds the third man fence.
21.4 overs (0 Run) The googly, around off, pushed back to the bowler.
21.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, swept through square leg for a run.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a single.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Around off and middle, worked through mid-wicket again for one more.
20.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Around off and middle, well defended.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, short in length, punched through point for a run.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.