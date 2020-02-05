 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:05 February 2020 09:26 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Seddon Park, Hamilton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
IND vs NZ Latest Score

24.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Iyer throws his bat at it but misses.

24.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, punched off the back foot.

24.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off again, tapped through cover for a quick one.

24.3 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for a run.

24.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for a single.

24.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, outside off, Kohli throws his bat at it but misses.

24.1 overs (0 Run) On a length ball outside off, left alone.

Hamish Bennett returns. 3-0-26-0 so far.

23.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.

23.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.

23.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.

23.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through the covers for a single.

23.2 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.

23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Graceful shot. Full and outside off, Kohli leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary! NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: Virat Kohli hits Mitchell Santner for a 4! India 127/2 (23.1 Ov). CRR: 5.48

22.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.

22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow. That almost seemed a half pull. A length ball, Kohli just whips it through mid on! NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: Virat Kohli hits Colin de Grandhomme for a 4! India 122/2 (22.5 Ov). CRR: 5.34

22.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a run.

22.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.

22.2 overs (2 Runs) Flicks this through mid-wicket for a couple.

22.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.

21.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, watchfully tapped away for a run.

21.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.

21.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.

21.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.

21.2 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Kohli looks to work it to the leg side but closes his bat-face a touch early. The ball goes to cover.

21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

Spin time. Mitchell Santner into the attack now.

20.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.

20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and wide outside off, Iyer slaps it through point and gets a boundary! NZ vs IND: 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer hits Colin de Grandhomme for a 4! India 113/2 (20.5 Ov). CRR: 5.42

20.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.

20.3 overs (1 Run) This time he connects with the pull and gets a single.

20.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Kohli looks to pull but misses.

20.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, Iyer looks to work it straight but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes to deep mid-wicket. A single taken.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Seddon Park, Hamilton Seddon Park, Hamilton New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI
