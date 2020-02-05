Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 348, are 85/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) How did that miss the stumps? The arm ball, outside off, Martin looks to defend but the ball skids on, goes straight through, beats the bat and almost takes the off stump out!
14.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) APPEAL FOR A CATCH, WIDED! Full and down the leg side, Nicholls looks to paddle but misses. Rahul appeals and seeing that Jadeja joins him. However, the umpire stretches his arms. India do not take the review. However, Ultra Edge later on indicates that there is a deflection as the ball passes the bat!
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and down the leg side, swept through fine leg for a boundary!
14.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tough luck for Thakur. A short ball, outside off, Guptill rocks back and punches it behind point. The ball almost trickles into the ropes but Thakur gets across from deep point. Slides and tries to stop the ball, but it rolls off his body. He slips and then tries to push the ball back but it rolls back into the ropes. He throws it back into play but the umpires check it upstairs and replays confirm the worst for the fielder.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around off, dabbed to the off side for a quick run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a quick single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, tapped beside the pitch for a quick one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped to the off side for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped through point for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle, Guptill looks to play he upper cut but misses.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, eased through mid off for one more.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, swept through fine leg for a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.
11.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot for a single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, Guppy flicks it through square leg. The fielder in the deep dives to his right and keeps the batsmen to a couple.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Guptill sways away.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, steered behind point for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to wide mid off.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped through square leg for one more. 289 more needed from 234 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Henry looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball dribbles towards square leg and a single is taken. Leg bye signalled.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Arrowed on the pads, Nicholls looks to flick but misses and is hit. There is a mild appeal for LBW but it is turned down.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.