4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Nicholls looks to pull but the ball takes the under edge and goes on the bounce to the keeper.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a push and a miss.
4.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Flicks this straight to mid-wicket.
4.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR RUNNING RUNS!
3.5 overs (0 Run) Lazy from India. Nicholls works it straight to Ravindra Jadeja at short mid-wicket. He returns the throw to KL Rahul but the keeper is not ready at all. The ball goes to third man and now the batsmen take a single. Kohli is not happy.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A length ball, around off, Nicholls walks across, looks to work it through mid-wicket but the ball nips in, goes of the inner half of the bat and escapes through square leg.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. This is on the other side. Left alone outside off.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, down the leg side, Nicholls looks to hook but misses.
3.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. Decision overturned. A length ball, around off, Nicholls looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. There is an appeal and the umpire gives it out after a delay. Not sure whether it is for LBW or caught as gully came across to catch. Nicholls straightaway reviews it and Ball Tracker confirms it to be going over the top. In the first look itself, it is clear that there is no wood involved.
Given out LBW! Nicholls has reviewed it through. Seems pretty confident. Here comes Ball Tracker. Going over the stumps.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Stays behind and defends.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Nicholls flays hard but misses.
2.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, pretty straight, watchfully defended.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Henry throws his bat at it but misses.
2.3 overs (0 Run) This time he drives but finds cover.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Landed on off, Nicholls looks to drive but misses.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Brave leave. On a length outside off, Guptill shoulders arms. The ball comes in with the angle and just about misses off stump!
1.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, Nicholls throws his bat at it but gets a thick outside edge through the vacant gully region to third man. A run taken.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Nicholls looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads to the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
1.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A length ball, outside off, Nicholls throws his bat at it but the ball swings a long way away and beats the outside edge. The ball almost goes to first slip!
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, coming in, Nicholls looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.
Mohammed Shami to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
0.5 over (1 Run) Direct hit could have had Nicholls. A length ball, around middle, Henry tucks it towards mid-wicket and sets off. Mayank Agarwal gets to the ball, looks to pick it up on the run and throw but misses his shy at the bowler's end.
0.5 over (1 Run) ANOTHER WIDE. This one is down the leg side now.
0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE. Well outside off, left alone.
0.4 over (0 Run) Down the leg side gain, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
0.3 over (2 Runs) A length ball, on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a couple.
0.2 over (1 Run) A length ball, around off, Guptill looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball dribbles towards backward point. Ravindra Jadeja gets across and casually under-arms his flick at the striker's end. The ball deflects towards fine leg and now the Kiwis run.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE. Miles outside off, let through.
0.1 over (0 Run) A gentle loosener. A length ball, outside off, left alone.
The players are back out in the middle. Jasprit Bumrah is already ready to bowl. Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls are the openers. Guppy to face.