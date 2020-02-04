NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Replaces Rohit Sharma In ODIs, Prithvi Shaw And Shubhman Gill Named In India Test Squad

Mayank Agarwal has been named Rohit Sharma's replacement for the ODI series in New Zealand after the latter was ruled out of both the ODIs and Tests due to a "left calf muscle strain" that he sustained during the final T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday , the BCCI said in a media statement. Prithvi Shaw made a return to the India Test squad and after impressing for India A vs New Zealand A, Shubman Gill too was included in the team for the two-match series beginning from February 21 .

"Vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday. He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in press release.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee have named Mayank Agarwal in the ODI squad as Rohit's replacement. The committee also named the Test squad for the two-match Test series."

For the time being, Ishant Sharma has been named in the 16-member team but participation will be subject to a fitness clearance. Navdeep Saini, who had decent outings in the two matches he played in the T20I series in New Zealand, has also been named in the Test squad.

Shaw returns

Shaw has been in sublime touch since returning from an eight-month doping ban. The youngster made a spectacular double hundred in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda. However, he had recently suffered a shoulder injury while diving to save an overthrow during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka.

After injuring his left shoulder while fielding, the Mumbai opener was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for an assessment of the injury.

Shaw was in top form for India A in New Zealand, scoring 150 runs in the second one-day warm up game against New Zealand XI.

Shubman Gill too has been in sparkling touch. He scored an unbeaten 204 for the A team in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand A in Christchurch on February 2, making it near impossible for the selectors to exclude him from the senior Test squad.

The 20-year-old was part of the Test squad in the home series against Bangladesh but did not get a game.

The usual suspects such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin among others have retained their places while despite the inclusion of Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant has found a place in the Test team.

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).