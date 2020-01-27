 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Martin Guptill Swears At Yuzvendra Chahal In Hindi On Live TV Leaving Rohit Sharma In Splits

Updated: 27 January 2020 12:35 IST

Responding to Yuzvendra Chahal, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill let out a swear word in Hindi on live television after the second T20I in Auckland.

Martin Guptill Swears At Yuzvendra Chahal In Hindi On Live TV Leaving Rohit Sharma In Splits
Martin Guptill swore at Yuzvendra Chahal in Hindi after the 2nd T20I in Auckland. © AFP

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill was caught letting out a swear word in Hindi on live television after the second T20I between hosts New Zealand and India at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. India beat New Zealand by seven wickets to secure a 2-0 lead in the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between the two teams. After the game, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the microphone from Star Sports anchor Jatin Sapru and with it walked towards Guptill, who was chatting with India opener Rohit Sharma.

Chahal greeted the pair by saying "what's up boys" but not in his wildest dreams would he have expected the response that he got from the New Zealand opener.

Guptill responded to Chahal by saying, "Kya hai G****?". Rohit Sharma, standing next to him, was left in splits while a shell-shocked Chahal told the New Zealander that they were live on television.

India won both the T20Is that were played at Eden Park in Auckland. In the first match, India chased down the 204-run target with an over to spare. India overhauled New Zealand's challenging total with ease as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer scored fine half-centuries to give India a 1-0 lead.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli anchored the innings in the middle overs with a 32-ball 45, allowing the other batsmen to flourish from the other end.

In the second match, Indian bowlers took centrestage as some fine bowling helped them restrict the hosts to 132 for five. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer again got the job done for India in the chase after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had been dismissed early.

While Rahul (57 not out off 50 balls) scored his second consecutive fifty of the series, and 11th overall of his T20I career, Iyer fell six runs short of his half-century.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Martin James Guptill Martin Guptill Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Martin Guptill caught on camera abusing Chahal on live TV
  • Rohit Sharma was left in splits aftet Guptill swore at Chahal
  • Incident took place after the end of the 2nd T20I in Auckland on Sunday
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India: Martin Guptill Praises Jasprit Bumrah, Says "Tough To Get Him Away At The End"
New Zealand vs India: Martin Guptill Praises Jasprit Bumrah, Says "Tough To Get Him Away At The End"
India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Call Up Hamish Bennett for T20I Series Against India
India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Call Up Hamish Bennett for T20I Series Against India
New Zealand vs England: Dropped Catches Cost England Dear As New Zealand Level T20I Series
New Zealand vs England: Dropped Catches Cost England Dear As New Zealand Level T20I Series
Suresh Raina Questions Decision To Send MS Dhoni Down The Order In World Cup Semi-Final
Suresh Raina Questions Decision To Send MS Dhoni Down The Order In World Cup Semi-Final
World Cup Final Overthrow Involving Ben Stokes, Martin Guptill To Be Reviewed In September 2019
World Cup Final Overthrow Involving Ben Stokes, Martin Guptill To Be Reviewed In September 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 New Zealand New Zealand 105
4 South Africa South Africa 102
5 England England 102
Last updated on: 24 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.