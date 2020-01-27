Martin Guptill Swears At Yuzvendra Chahal In Hindi On Live TV Leaving Rohit Sharma In Splits

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill was caught letting out a swear word in Hindi on live television after the second T20I between hosts New Zealand and India at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. India beat New Zealand by seven wickets to secure a 2-0 lead in the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between the two teams. After the game, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the microphone from Star Sports anchor Jatin Sapru and with it walked towards Guptill, who was chatting with India opener Rohit Sharma.

Chahal greeted the pair by saying "what's up boys" but not in his wildest dreams would he have expected the response that he got from the New Zealand opener.

Guptill responded to Chahal by saying, "Kya hai G****?". Rohit Sharma, standing next to him, was left in splits while a shell-shocked Chahal told the New Zealander that they were live on television.

India won both the T20Is that were played at Eden Park in Auckland. In the first match, India chased down the 204-run target with an over to spare. India overhauled New Zealand's challenging total with ease as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer scored fine half-centuries to give India a 1-0 lead.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli anchored the innings in the middle overs with a 32-ball 45, allowing the other batsmen to flourish from the other end.

In the second match, Indian bowlers took centrestage as some fine bowling helped them restrict the hosts to 132 for five. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer again got the job done for India in the chase after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had been dismissed early.

While Rahul (57 not out off 50 balls) scored his second consecutive fifty of the series, and 11th overall of his T20I career, Iyer fell six runs short of his half-century.