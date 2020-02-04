 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Kobe Bryant's Death "Put Everything In Perspective For Me", Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 04 February 2020 11:02 IST

Speaking to the media ahead of the 1st ODI, Virat Kohli said that NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death had left him heartbroken and came as a shock to everyone.

Kobe Bryant
Virat Kohli revealed that Kobe Bryant's death had put everything in perspective for him. © AFP

Ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, saying the basketball legend's death put everything in perspective for him. Speaking to the media a day before the first One-Day International (ODI) against hosts New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton, the India skipper remembered how he used to wake up in the morning to watch NBA matches. Kohli said the Kobe Bryant's death was "was heartbreaking" and "a shock for everyone".

"It was heartbreaking, it was a shock for everyone. I grew up watching those NBA games in the morning when someone passes away like that, it does put everything in perspective. You get inspired by watching someone, but you understand at the end of the day, life can be so fickle," Virat Kohli told reporters.

"Sometimes, we get to too caught up thinking about the game, about what shot to play, what ball we need to ball, but we forget to live life. It has put everything in perspective for me. I am bracing life and I am appreciating it. You want to enjoy every moment that you are going through, what you are doing in a day is the not most important thing, the most important thing is life itself," he added.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when a helicopter, they were travelling in, crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills of Calabasas in suburban Los Angeles.

The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kobe Bryant New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the first ODI vs New Zealand
  • Virat Kohli said Kobe Bryant's death put everything in perspective
  • India play New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, starting on Wednesday
NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Clears Way For Prithvi Shaw To Make ODI Debut, KL Rahul To Bat In Middle Order
Ben Stokes Breaks The Internet With Hilarious Reply To Question On Virat Kohli
Sanjay Manjrekar Compares Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Feels "New Zealand Cricket Is In Best Hands" Despite 5-0 Scoreline
NZ vs IND: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli To Achieve Huge T20I Record
