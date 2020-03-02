 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Kane Williamson Says "Satisfying" To Beat "World-Class" Indian Side

Updated: 02 March 2020 11:55 IST

New Zealand have moved to the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship, behind India and Australia.

Kane Williamson Says "Satisfying" To Beat "World-Class" Indian Side
Kane Williamson praised Kyle Jamieson who performed with bat and ball in both the Tests. © AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Monday said that it was quite satisfying for his team to leave behind their debacle in Australia and defeat a "quality" side like India in the two-match Test series. New Zealand, after winning the first Test by 10 wickets in Wellington, registered another comprehensive seven-wicket victory over India within three days at the Hagley Oval. "It's an outstanding feeling. The surfaces in both the Tests were quite sporting. Bowlers had to put it in the right areas, but this pitch played well on all the days, even though history suggests it flattens out after doing a bit initially," said Williamson at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"A fantastic series from outside and the way the guys stuck in. India are a world-class side and to beat them is quite satisfying," he added.

The Black Caps skipper reserved rich praise for Kyle Jamieson who performed with bat and ball in both the Tests.

Jamieson picked nine wickets in the two Tests and also contributed with valuable 93 runs in the two innings he played in the series.

"Jamieson's a very exciting talent, and contributed incredibly well with both bat and ball in both games. He's tall and gets bounce which is very helpful in these conditions," said Williamson.

"The runs he scored in the backend of both games were very valuable. Great progress for him," he added.

New Zealand had come into the series after suffering a 3-0 whitewash in Australia. They then conceded a 5-0 clean sweep in the T20Is against India and were on the backfoot.

However, they came back strongly and registered wins in the three ODIs and two Test matches.

"A few heavy learning curves, a few good bits in this summer, but these are all part of it. You're always trying to improve and the two games here have been opportunities to learn too," said Williamson.

New Zealand have moved to the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship, behind India and Australia.

They will now travel to Australia to play a three-match ODI series and three T20Is.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Hagley Oval, Christchurch Hagley Oval, Christchurch New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kane Williamson said it was satisfying to beat "quality" side like India
  • New Zealand have moved to the third spot in the World Test Championship
  • New Zealand will now travel to Australia to play a three-match ODI series
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Snaps At Reporter For Questioning His On-Field Behaviour In Press Conference
Virat Kohli Snaps At Reporter For Questioning His On-Field Behaviour In Press Conference
NZ vs IND, 2nd Test: New Zealand Beat India By 7 Wickets To Sweep Test Series 2-0
NZ vs IND, 2nd Test: New Zealand Beat India By 7 Wickets To Sweep Test Series 2-0
NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Gives Send Offs To Kane Williamson, Tom Latham In 2nd Test. Watch
NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Gives Send Offs To Kane Williamson, Tom Latham In 2nd Test. Watch
NZ vs IND 2nd Test Preview: India Face Stern New Zealand Test In Must-Win Encounter
NZ vs IND 2nd Test Preview: India Face Stern New Zealand Test In Must-Win Encounter
New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings
New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 01 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.