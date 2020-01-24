 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

"India Put Us Under Pressure Constantly": Kane Williamson Reacts To 1st T20I Loss

Updated: 24 January 2020 18:52 IST

New Zealand vs India: Kane Williamson called on his bowlers to work on their wicket-taking skills and make sure they have breakthroughs at crucial junctures of the game.

"India Put Us Under Pressure Constantly": Kane Williamson Reacts To 1st T20I Loss
Kane Williamson called on his bowlers to work on their wicket-taking skills. © AFP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Friday said they were put under constant pressure by the Indian team during the first T20I which they lost by six wickets, adding the hosts need to improve in all areas in the next game. After being put into bat, New Zealand posted a mammoth 204-run target for India at the Eden Park. However, that didn't prove to be enough as the visitors comfortably chased down the total with six balls to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"There are a lot of positives. It is hard to defend here and there was a bit of dew here. We knew we had to score over 200 with this being a used surface," Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Credit to India for the way they played," he added.

The New Zealand captain called on his bowlers to work on their wicket-taking skills and make sure they have breakthroughs at crucial junctures of the game.

"Taking pace off seemed to be working okay, but it was tough to execute because India put us under pressure constantly," he said.

"But we do need to find ways to pick up some wickets...It's important we improve in all areas in the next game," he added.

The two teams will now take on each other in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Eden Park, Auckland Eden Park, Auckland Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kane Williamson said they need to improve in all areas in the next game
  • Williamson said they were put under constant pressure by the Indian team
  • India comfortably chased down the 204-run total with six balls to spare
Related Articles
NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Fifties Help India Chase Down 204-Run Target vs New Zealand
NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Fifties Help India Chase Down 204-Run Target vs New Zealand
New Zealand vs India 1st T20I Highlights: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Fifties Help India Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets
New Zealand vs India 1st T20I Highlights: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Fifties Help India Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets
New Zealand vs India: Kane Williamson Ready To Do "What Is Best For The Team" Ahead Of T20I Series vs India
New Zealand vs India: Kane Williamson Ready To Do "What Is Best For The Team" Ahead Of T20I Series vs India
New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I Preview: India Gear Up For Lengthy New Zealand Challenge After Successful Home Season
New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I Preview: India Gear Up For Lengthy New Zealand Challenge After Successful Home Season
"Smart Cricketer" Kane Williamson Has Trust Of His Teammates: Virat Kohli Ahead Of T20I Series Against New Zealand
"Smart Cricketer" Kane Williamson Has Trust Of His Teammates: Virat Kohli Ahead Of T20I Series Against New Zealand
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 New Zealand New Zealand 105
4 South Africa South Africa 102
5 England England 102
Last updated on: 24 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.