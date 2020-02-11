 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India: Kane Williamson Hails New Zealand's "Cricketing Smarts" In Win Over India

Updated: 11 February 2020 17:33 IST

Kane Williamson said New Zealand were "outstanding" in their 5-wicket win over India in the 3rd ODI.

New Zealand vs India: Kane Williamson Hails New Zealands "Cricketing Smarts" In Win Over India
Kane Williamson said New Zealand were clinical in their performance against India. © AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was all praise for his side who sealed a 3-0 series whitewash over India on Tuesday. The Kiwis beat India by five wickets in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui and condemned India to their first bilateral ODI series whitewash in 31 years. "An outstanding performance. Very clinical - India put us under pressure, but the way the guys fought back with the ball and kept them to a par total," said Williamson in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India were seemingly racing towards a score close to 350 with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul going big guns. But New Zealand put the breaks on the Indian innings in the last four overs.

Openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls' 106-run partnership provided a foundation on which the batsmen after them built the successful run chase.

"The cricket smarts in the second half was outstanding to see," said Williamson.

"We know how good they are at all formats, but for us the clarity about the roles the guys had was the most important thing. The ODI side will be taking this momentum into the Australia series. Outstanding effort against a brilliant India side."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets in the 3rd ODI
  • Kane Williamson said New Zealand were "outstanding" and "clinical"
  • "The cricket smarts in the second half was outstanding to see," he said
Related Articles
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI Preview: India Play For Pride As New Zealand Eye Clean Sweep
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI Preview: India Play For Pride As New Zealand Eye Clean Sweep
New Zealand vs India: We Know What Depth India Have, Says Tom Latham On Rohit Sharmas Injury
New Zealand vs India: 'We Know What Depth India Have,' Says Tom Latham On Rohit Sharma's Injury
NZ vs IND, 1st ODI Preview: Rohit Sharma-Less India Look To Continue Winning Momentum In New Zealand
NZ vs IND, 1st ODI Preview: Rohit Sharma-Less India Look To Continue Winning Momentum In New Zealand
NZ vs IND: New Zealands Bid To Better India In ODI Series Suffers Massive Setback
NZ vs IND: New Zealand's Bid To Better India In ODI Series Suffers Massive Setback
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 11 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.