New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was all praise for his side who sealed a 3-0 series whitewash over India on Tuesday. The Kiwis beat India by five wickets in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui and condemned India to their first bilateral ODI series whitewash in 31 years. "An outstanding performance. Very clinical - India put us under pressure, but the way the guys fought back with the ball and kept them to a par total," said Williamson in the post-match presentation ceremony.