New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Cricket Fraternity Hails India's Historic T20I Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

Updated: 02 February 2020 19:51 IST

India beat New Zealand by seven runs in the 5th T20I and thus became the first team to whitewash the Kiwis in their own backyard in a T20I series.

India will now play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. © Twitter

Indian coach Ravi Shastri led the applause for his team as they completed a 5-0 whitewash over New Zealand on Sunday. India beat New Zealand by seven runs in the 5th T20I in Mount Maunganui and thus became the first team to whitewash the Kiwis in their own backyard in a T20I series. "Incredible last three games. Well done #TeamIndia 5-0 #NZvIND (sic.)" tweeted Shastri. It may have been a whitewash but there were quite a few close matches in the series. India came from the brink of a defeat twice in the third and fourth T20Is to force the match into Super Overs to win them.

"Team India! Well done to everyone," said all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya was hoping to make his comeback to the Indian team in the Test series of the ongoing tour after a lengthy layoff due to an injury but it was confirmed on Sunday that he would be missing it.

Former players Irfan Pathan and Virender Sehwag also commended the team. Sehwag commended the fact that India were able to restrict New Zealand repeatedly in the series.

"Whether 2 required of 4 balls , 18 required of 3 overs or 57 needed of 9 overs, all with plenty of wickets in hand for New Zealand in the last 3 T20's, #TeamIndia just being simply brilliant in not giving up. A well- deserved Whitewash, great spirit #NZvIND" said the former batsman.

"White wash by team India here in New Zealand in the t20. This will be remembered for a long long time. Big plus for me how fast bowlers have bowled under pressure apart from bumrah (sic.)," said Pathan.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also congratulated the team. "Congrats #TeamIndia for a thrilling series victory with an impregnable win by 5-0. (sic.)" he tweeted.

India will now play a three-match One-day International series against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday.

