New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

"Can't Be Regarded As A Great Team...": Michael Vaughan After India's Poor Batting Display On Day 1

Updated: 29 February 2020 16:44 IST
India failed to produce an impressive batting show in the must win second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

Virat Kohli lost his wicket for a single digit score in the second Test against New Zealand. © AFP

India folded for 242 runs on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, having failed to produce an impressive batting show in a must win match. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the number one-ranked Indian Test team are trailing the two-Test series in New Zealand 0-1 as they lost the series opener by 10 wickets in Wellington. Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised India's batting in "conditions where the ball moves through the air".

Calling it a lesson for India, Vaughan said they can not be termed as greatest until they start winning in places like New Zealand and England.

"New Zealand giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air ... They can't be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like New Zealand and England," Vaughan said on Twitter.

After winning the toss, New Zealand rode on Kyle Jamieson's five-wicket haul to bowl India out for 242 in 63 overs.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult contributed with two wickets each, while 33-year-old Neil Wagner joined the party with the wicket of Hanuma Vihari.

Vihari, Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara scored a half-century each, while Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal lost their wickets for single digit scores.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant lost his wicket for 12 runs, while Mohammed Shami made 16 runs with the help of a boundary and two sixes.

Tom Latham and Tom Blundell were unbeaten on 27 and 29 respectively as New Zealand reached 63/0 at stumps.

India currently lead the ICC World Test Championship table with 360 points, followed by Australia with 296 points. India had not lost a single match in the ICC World Test Championship before touring New Zealand.

Highlights
  • India folded for 242 on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand
  • India failed to produce an impressive batting show in a must win match
  • They are trailing the two-Test series in New Zealand 0-1
