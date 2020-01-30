 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 30 January 2020 13:20 IST

India registered a thrilling win via a Super Over in the third T20I for a 3-0 lead and a maiden T20I series win on New Zealand soil.

There is only a short turnaround time for the last two matches. © AFP

An unassailable lead has opened up the window for experimentation but there will be no letup in India's intensity when they face a heartbroken New Zealand team in the fourth T20 International in Wellington on Friday. Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma combined to pull off a thrilling win via a Super Over in the third game for a 3-0 lead and a maiden T20I series win on New Zealand soil. There is only a short turnaround time for the last two matches, back-to-back in Wellington and Mt. Maunganui on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Both teams spent Thursday travelling from Hamilton to Wellington, and with a similar tight schedule for the final game of the series as well, there seems to be little chance of nets for either match. While a five-match T20I series is a rarity, India's early victory means both sides can contemplate various permutations in light of the T20 World Cup later in the year. From an Indian perspective, need of the hour is to find a balance between experimentation and the winning desire.

When is the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will be played on January 31, Friday.

Where will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will be played at the Sky Stadium, Wellington.

What time does the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 4th T20I
  • India already have an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series
  • India will face a heartbroken New Zealand in the 4th T20I in Wellington
  • Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma combined to pull off a thrilling win
