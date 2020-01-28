India will look to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series when they take on New Zealand in the third T20I in Hamilton on Wednesday. India already have a 2-0 lead , having won the first two matches in Auckland, and will look to seal the series with two matches to play. India were made to chase in both the matches so far and they came out on top in contrasting circumstances. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been the two biggest performers with the bat for India while the bowling unit has worked well in tandem. New Zealand will need a much-improved show to stand a chance at turning this series around. While they fired with the bat in the first match, their bowling in both matches has left something to be desired.

When is the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match will be played on January 29, Wednesday.

Where will the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time does the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)