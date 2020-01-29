 
New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma's Super Over Heroics Invite Praise From Cricket Fraternity

Updated: 29 January 2020 18:47 IST

Rohit Sharma scored 65 off 40 deliveries in the scheduled 20 overs and then 15 off four balls in the Super Over to give India their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand.

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes off Tim Southee to win the game for India in Super Over. © AFP

Rohit Sharma was the star with the bat as India edge past New Zealand in a thrilling Super Over in Hamilton to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Twenty20 International series on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma scored a 40-ball 65 in the scheduled 20 overs and then came back to help India chase down the 18-run target by smashing Tim Southee for consecutive sixes of the last two deliveries of the deciding over. Rohit's heroics with the bat was hailed by the cricketing fraternity on Twitter with Yuvraj Singh leading the congratulatory messages for his "brotherman" Rohit Sharma.

"Brothaman you beauty @ImRo45," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

"What a match! Absolutely sensational batting by @ImRo45 to help the boys in blue cross the line against the @BLACKCAPS! 2 biggies of the last 2 truly unbelievable batting #Hitman #SuperOver #IndiaVSNewZEaland," Krishnamachari Srikkanth tweeted.

"Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai! So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible. But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami. Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND," Virender Sehwag wrote his in tweet.

"Great game of cricket and @ImRo45 was ice cool to take us home in the super over. #indvsnz," Ravichandran Ashwin said.

"What an incredible win. Mohammad Shami exceptional to defend 2 of the last 4 balls in the main game and #RohitSharma showing once again why he is one of the most dangerous batsman in the world. A match to remember for a long long time #NZvIND," VVS Laxman said.

In the match, after being put in to bat, India posted a challenging total of 179 for five from their allotted 20 overs.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul also contributed with crucial knocks for the team.

In the chase, New Zealand were well on course for the win with two needed of the last four deliveries.

Mohammed Shami removed Kane Williamson and then cleaned up Ross Taylor off the last delivery to take the match into a Super Over.

In the Super Over, New Zealand managed to score 17 runs and gave India a target of 18 runs.

Rohit then kept his clam as he sent the last two deliveries over the fence with India needing 10 to win off the last two.

With the win, India are now 3-0 up in the five-match series with two games to spare.

