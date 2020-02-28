 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

NZ vs IND, 2nd Test: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 28 February 2020 14:18 IST

New Zealand quick Trent Boult indicated the odds are stacked against India at Hagley Park.

On the eve of the 2nd Test, the pitch was emerald green with a cloud cover. © AFP

Their pride bruised and technique exposed in adverse conditions, India's famed batting line-up will face its hour of reckoning against a New Zealand pace attack, threatening to be relentless with its short ball tactic in the second Test starting Saturday. The ignominy of heavy defeat in a World Test Championship encounter has certainly jolted a batting line-up that prides itself in performing in tough conditions. And none other than coach Ravi Shastri is first to agree. "A shake up like this is good as it opens your mindset. When you are on the road all the time and have not tasted defeat, it can close your mindset," Shastri was forthright in his admission that complacency had crept in somewhere. Come Saturday, the Virat Kohlis, Cheteshwar Pujaras and Ajinkya Rahanes will face an even tougher test on a green top at the Hagley Oval where the Black Caps have won all but one Test. With the peerless practitioner of the short-ball tactic Neil Wagner joining Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson in aiming for the rib cage from round the wicket, there will be more probing questions on offer during the next five days. One good news for India was that Prithvi Shaw was back in the nets with an extensive session under watchful eyes of the coach and some valuable tips from the skipper.

When is the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test match?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd Test match will be played from February 29, Saturday.

Where will the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test match be played?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd Test match will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time does the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd Test match will begin at 04:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test match?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • India's famed batting line-up will face its hour of reckoning
  • India will face an even tougher test on a green top at the Hagley Oval
  • Neil Wagner will be joining Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson
