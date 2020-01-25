 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 25 January 2020 15:37 IST

India defeated New Zealand by six wickets to take 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 58 as India chased down 204-run target with an over to spare. © Twitter

Indian batsmen stole the show at Eden Park in Auckland in a run-fest on Friday that saw the visitors chase down the 204-run target with an over to spare. The two teams will lock horns at the same venue for the second Twenty20 International of the five-match series on Sunday as another run feast awaits. India will look for an improvement in the bowling department and extend their lead in the series while New Zealand will have their hands full after a lacklustre performance in the field in the opener. The hosts dropped several catches and missed multiple run-out chances that eventually cost them the game.

When is the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will be played on January 26, Sunday.

Where will the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will begin at 12:20 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • New Zealand suffered a six-wicket loss to India in the T20I series opener
  • Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 58 during the 204-run chase
  • The two teams will lock horns at the same venue on Sunday
