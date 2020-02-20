 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

NZ vs IND, 1st Test: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 20 February 2020 16:46 IST

India will be looking to strengthen their position on top of the World Test Championship when they take on New Zealand in the first Test on Friday.

Team India train ahead of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. © Twitter

India will face their toughest challenge since the start of the World Test Championship when they take on New Zealand in Wellington for the first Test of the two-match series. India will look to maintain their perfect record in the World Test Championship but will have to battle a formidable New Zealand pace attack in windy conditions at the Basin Reserve. While New Zealand were handed a boost in the form of a fit-again Trent Boult, they may be without the services of veteran bowler Neil Wagner, who is expecting the birth of his child. India have a full-strength squad to choose from apart from opener Rohit Sharma, who is nursing a calf injury.

When is the New Zealand vs India 1st Test match?

The New Zealand vs India 1st Test match will be played on February 21, Friday.

Where will the New Zealand vs India 1st Test match be played?

The New Zealand vs India 1st Test match will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

What time does the New Zealand vs India 1st Test match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 1st Test match will begin at 04:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 1st Test match?

The New Zealand vs India 1st Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 1st Test match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 1st Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • The New Zealand vs India Test series will start on Friday
  • The first match will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington
  • India hold a perfect record in the World Test Championship so far
