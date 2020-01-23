India, after beating Australia in the One-day International (ODI) series at home, will take on New Zealand in a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting Friday. India suffered a huge setback ahead of the T20I series as opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan injured his left shoulder and was ruled out of the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was recalled into the T20I squad for the series in New Zealand on Tuesday. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year in Australia, India captain Virat Kohli will look to find the right combination going ahead in the shortest format of the game. For New Zealand, the spotlight will be on their captain Kane Williamson after his side lost the three-match Test series 0-3 to Australia. Speaking ahead of the game Virat Kohli lavished praise on his counterpart and said that Williamson is a "smart cricketer" and he has the respect of his teammates.

When is the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will be played on January 24, Friday.

Where will the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will begin at 12:20 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)