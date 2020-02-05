 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI: New Zealand "Played Better Than Us, Deserved To Win," Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 05 February 2020 17:17 IST

Virat Kohli said Tom Latham and Ross Taylor were unstoppable in the middle overs after New Zealand chased down 348 to win the first ODI.

New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI: New Zealand "Played Better Than Us, Deserved To Win," Says Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli said that Tom Latham's quickfire knock took the game away from India. © AFP

Virat Kohli conceded that his counterpart Tom Latham's blistering knock took the game away from them as New Zealand registered a four-wicket victory against India in the first ODI at Seddon Park on Wednesday. Stand-in captain Latham hit a 48-ball 69 and shared a crucial 138-run stand with Ross Taylor who was unbeaten on 109 to win the match for the Black Caps. "An outstanding performance from New Zealand. We thought 347 was good enough, especially after the start we got with the ball," Kohli said after the match.

"I think Tom's innings took the game away from us. Ross and Tom were unstoppable in the middle overs," he added.

India rode Shreyas Iyer's 103 and half centuries from KL Rahul (88) and Kohli (51) to put up 347/4. In the end, New Zealand got to 348/6 in 48.1 overs.

India missed a chance to get rid of Taylor after Kuldeep Yadav dropped a tough chance. Asked about their fielding, Kohli said: "We were decent in the field, we dropped one chance. We need to improve though. We can't think about that one chance. To bat with a positive frame of mind for about 25 overs after that chance is not a small thing at all.

"I got to say that the opposition played better than us and deserved to win today. Both new openers gave us a good start, hope they continue to do the same. Shreyas' hundred was outstanding and KL was brilliant with the bat too," Kohli added.

The two teams will now face off in the second ODI at the Eden Park on Saturday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Thomas William Maxwell Latham Tom Latham Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor Ross Taylor Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli said Tom Latham's innings took the game away from India
  • He said Latham and Ross Taylor were unstoppable in the middle overs
  • Kohli also praised new India openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor Shines As New Zealand Pull Off Epic Chase Against India In 1st ODI
New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor Shines As New Zealand Pull Off Epic Chase Against India In 1st ODI
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli Shows Lightning-Fast Speed To Run Out Henry Nicholls. Watch Video
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli Shows Lightning-Fast Speed To Run Out Henry Nicholls. Watch Video
NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Clears Way For Prithvi Shaw To Make ODI Debut, KL Rahul To Bat In Middle Order
NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Clears Way For Prithvi Shaw To Make ODI Debut, KL Rahul To Bat In Middle Order
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's Death "Put Everything In Perspective For Me", Says Virat Kohli
Ben Stokes Breaks The Internet With Hilarious Reply To Question On Virat Kohli
Ben Stokes Breaks The Internet With Hilarious Reply To Question On Virat Kohli
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.