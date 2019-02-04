 
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Updated: 04 February 2019 14:20 IST

In a video posted by BCCI, Bharat Army composed a song for Chahal TV, where Yuzvendra Chahal is seen in action on bcci.tv.

Bharat Army Soundtrack Gets Yuzvendra Chahal Pumped. Watch
Bharat Army debuted on Chahal TV on Monday. © Twitter/Screengrab

Yuzvendra Chahal's online show, Chahal TV, is making everyone go bonkers. The latest name to appear on the show is Bharat Army. The segment proved to be quite entertaining as the group composed a soundtrack for online show that has had stars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav appear for banter's sake. BCCI took to Twitter to say, "MUST WATCH: Meet the bunch that support #TeamIndia everywhere they go. Say Hello to The Bharat Army - by @RajalArora P.S. Let us know how you find Bharat Army's original "Chahal TV soundtrack" @yuzi_chahal"

Bharat Army pulled this off soon after India clinched the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand to win the series 4-1. India outclassed the Kiwis by 35 runs at the Westpac Stadium to clinch the series on Sunday. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets as India bundled out New Zealand for 217 in 44.1 overs. James Neesham top-scored for the hosts with 44 runs off 32 balls.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu anchored Indian innings after early blows to help the visitors post 252, after opting to bat, in Wellington.

India had won the three consecutive ODIs in Napier and Mount Maunganui, while New Zealand registered a consolation win in the fourth ODI in Hamilton. At 18 for four, India were heading towards another sub-100 total before Ambati Rayudu (90 off 113) and Vijay Shankar (45 off 64) forged a 98-run stand to ensure India ended with a fighting total.

(With PTI inputs)

  • India clinched the fifth ODI vs New Zealand by 35 runs
  • Chahal TV is an online show hosted by bcci.tv
  • India won the series 4-1
