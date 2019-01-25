 
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Rohit Sharma, Team India Receive Traditional Welcome From Maori Community. Watch

Updated: 25 January 2019 16:34 IST

The Indian cricket team was captured in a video enjoying the traditional welcome by the Maori community.

Rohit Sharma received a traditional welcome by the Maori community. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma and the other members of the Indian cricket team received a traditional welcome by the Maori Community at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui ahead of the second One-day International (ODI). The welcome dance performed by the Maori community is known as the powhiri. According to newzealand.com, a powhiri begins at a meeting ground where a warrior from the hosts challenges the guests to check if they are friend or foe. The hosts may carry a taiaha (spear-like weapon), and will lay down a token - often a small branch - for the visitors to pick up to show they come in peace.

The BCCI posted the picture of traditional welcome on their official Twitter handle where the visiting side can be seen posing with the Maori community.

The Twitter handle of Bay Oval NZ also posted some pictures in which the Indian team can be seen enjoying the traditional welcome.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also expressed his happiness after getting the welcome as he took to Twitter to share some pictures. He also said, "Great to be welcomed and blessed by Maori powhiri from Ngai Tukairangi and Ngati Kuku, the manawhenua for the Bay Oval area."

India, who have a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, will look to extend their lead over New Zealand in the second match at the Bay Oval on Saturday.

