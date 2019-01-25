Rohit Sharma and the other members of the Indian cricket team received a traditional welcome by the Maori Community at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui ahead of the second One-day International (ODI). The welcome dance performed by the Maori community is known as the powhiri. According to newzealand.com, a powhiri begins at a meeting ground where a warrior from the hosts challenges the guests to check if they are friend or foe. The hosts may carry a taiaha (spear-like weapon), and will lay down a token - often a small branch - for the visitors to pick up to show they come in peace.

The BCCI posted the picture of traditional welcome on their official Twitter handle where the visiting side can be seen posing with the Maori community.

The Twitter handle of Bay Oval NZ also posted some pictures in which the Indian team can be seen enjoying the traditional welcome.

India, who have a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, will look to extend their lead over New Zealand in the second match at the Bay Oval on Saturday.