 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

A Walk In The Woods: More From Virat-Anushka's Holiday Diaries

Updated: 05 February 2019 13:27 IST

Virat Kohli is currently rested as India begin their T20I challenge vs New Zealand on Wednesday.

A Walk In The Woods: More From Virat-Anushka
Virat Kohli is expected to resume cricket when India face Australia at home. © Instagram/virat.kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are making the world go jealous with their holiday picture on social media. This time around, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to post an image that shows the couple taking a walk in a New Zealand forest. Virat Kohli had been rested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the last two ODIs of the New Zealand series and the entire T20I series which starts February 6.

Check this picture out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

In Virat's absence, Rohit Sharma was the stand-in skipper who ensured India clinch the series by a convincing 4-1 margin. India outclassed New Zealand by 35 runs in the fifth and final One Day International at the Westpac Stadium to clinch the five-match series 4-1 on Sunday. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets as India bundled out New Zealand for 217 in 44.1 overs. James Neesham top-scored for the hosts with 44 runs off 32 balls. Earlier, Ambati Rayudu anchored Indian innings after early blows to help the visitors post 252, after opting to bat, in Wellington. India had won the three consecutive ODIs in Napier and Mount Maunganui, while New Zealand registered a consolation win in the fourth ODI in Hamilton.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli New Zealand vs India Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli posted the image on social media
  • Virat Kohli is currently taking a break from cricket
  • Virat and Anushka are currently holidaying in New Zealand
Related Articles
Bharat Army Soundtrack Gets Yuzvendra Chahal Pumped. Watch
Bharat Army Soundtrack Gets Yuzvendra Chahal Pumped. Watch
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Remain On Top Of ICC Rankings; India Rise To 2nd In ODIs
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Remain On Top Of ICC Rankings; India Rise To 2nd In ODIs
Virat Kohli Lauds Indian Team
Virat Kohli Lauds Indian Team's Character For Comeback From Tough Situation In 5th ODI
"We Showed A Lot Of Character": Rohit Sharma On India
"We Showed A Lot Of Character": Rohit Sharma On India's Series Win vs New Zealand
Sanjay Bangar Backs Indian Middle-Order, Says Hamilton Collapse An "Aberration"
Sanjay Bangar Backs Indian Middle-Order, Says Hamilton Collapse An "Aberration"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 01 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.