Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira's Cute Smile Lights Up Social Media. Watch

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a video of their new-born daughter Samaira smiling on Instagram and the fans showered love on the adorable kid on Tuesday. While many users admired the "cute smile", a few claimed that her smiling face looks similar to India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Having tied the knot with Ritika in December 2015, Rohit became the proud father of a girl on December 31. Then, he was on the tour of Australia, where India registered their first-ever Test and bilateral One-day International (ODI) series wins.

Rohit returned from Australia to Mumbai to attend to his wife Ritika Sajdeh and the child after her birth. He re-joined the Indian squad on January 8 for a three match ODI series that India won 2-1.

Earlier, the Indian opener had shared the first glimpse of the new-born baby. Along with the photograph, he wrote, "Well hello world! Let's all have a great 2019."

Well hello world! Let's all have a great 2019 pic.twitter.com/N1eJ2lHs8A — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 3, 2019

The photograph created a stir on social media, with the tweet garnering over 1.5k comments and 37k likes in a matter of two hours.

Rohit recently became the leading run-scorer in T20 International cricket, surpassing New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill.

Even though India lost the three-match T20I series in New Zealand 1-2, the stand-in skipper picked up some "positives and mistakes" from the tough tour to move ahead.

India were eyeing a first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand following a 4-1 triumph in the five-match ODI series.

The 1-2 series defeat was India's first T20I series loss after winning eight and drawing two.

Up next, India will host Australia for five ODIs and two T20Is, starting February 24.