 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan Surpass Legendary Duo, Achieve This ODI Milestone

Updated: 26 January 2019 11:05 IST

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan notched up their 14th 100-run partnership during the 2nd ODI. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag had made 13.

Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan Surpass Legendary Duo, Achieve This ODI Milestone
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan achieved their 14th century partnership vs New Zealand. © Twitter/BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are setting New Zealand on fire. With their 154-run opening partnership for India during the 2nd One-day International in Mount Maunganui, the batting duo went past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan notched up their 14th century stand, whereas Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag had 13 to their name. Giving India a perfect start, both the openers walked back to the pavillion. Sharma scored a 96-ball 87 and Dhawan notched up a quickfire 67-ball 66. Indian captain Virat Kohli had departed after scoring a 45-ball 43.

Earlier on Saturday, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat.

While the tourists remain unchanged, the kiwis have made a couple of changes in their playing eleven as Ish Sodhi and Colin de Grandhomme replace Michael Santner and Tim Southee, respectively.

At present, India leads the series 1-0.

India clinched the first ODI by eight wickets, after chasing a revised 156-run target in Napier. After the second ODI, India and New Zealand will face each other in the third one, which will also be held in Mount Maunganui.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag New Zealand vs India Cricket New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma forged a 154-run partnership
  • They now have 14 century partnerships to their name
  • Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag had 13
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Rohit Sharma, Team India Receive Traditional Welcome From Maori Community. Watch
Rohit Sharma, Team India Receive Traditional Welcome From Maori Community. Watch
Watch: Rohit Sharma In Splits After Trent Boult
Watch: Rohit Sharma In Splits After Trent Boult's Bizarre Defensive Shot
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 1st ODI: India Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Series Lead
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 1st ODI: India Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Series Lead
Focus On Virat Kohli, Also Indian Openers, Ross Taylor Tells New Zealand
Focus On Virat Kohli, Also Indian Openers, Ross Taylor Tells New Zealand
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.