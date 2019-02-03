 
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

"We Showed A Lot Of Character": Rohit Sharma On India's Series Win vs New Zealand

Updated: 03 February 2019 16:45 IST

Rohit Sharma captained India in the last two One-day Internationals as Virat Kohli had been rested.

"We Showed A Lot Of Character": Rohit Sharma On India
On Sunday, India became the third side to win an ODI series in New Zealand 4-1. © AFP

Rohit Sharma, who captained India in Virat Kohli's absence in the last two One-day Internationals vs New Zealand, has showered praise on his team. After clinching the five-match ODI series 4-1, Rohit Sharma only had words of praise for his team after the fifth ODI, which India won by 35 runs in Wellington on Sunday. "We showed a lot of character. With the ball as well. Bowlers got crucial breakthroughs at critical times. When you want to win games, you've got to find the right balance. Coming here and beating them at home wasn't going to be easy," the skipper said.

After a top-order collapse in the fifth and final contest, Ambati Rayudu (90), Vijay Shankar (45) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (45) rose to the occasion to help India reach a fighting 252 before the Indian bowlers came into the picture to dismiss the Kiwis for 217. "At the toss, I said we needed to come together as a team and we did that. Four down, we needed someone to apply, and Rayudu and Vijay Shankar did that. The way Hardik and Kedar played was magnificent," Rohit Sharma added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also acknowledged the role of the Indian bowling attack and said losing wickets at regular intervals hurt his team's chances.

"Scoring rate never got away from us but it was just that we lost wickets at the wrong time. They did it pretty well through Rayudu with 90," Williamson said.

"We know how well India bowl on any surface. They've taught us a few lessons in our own conditions. They're a world class outfit, they deserve the series win," added the Kiwi captain.

With the ODI series over, the two sides will now face-off in a three-match Twenty20 rubber, starting February 6 here.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Cricket New Zealand vs India
Highlights
  • India clinched the series 4-1
  • Rohit Sharma captained India in Virat Kohli's absence
  • India next play a three-match T20I series vs New Zealand
