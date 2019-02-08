 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Rohit Sharma Rejoices In India's "Clinical" Win Over New Zealand

Updated: 08 February 2019 17:29 IST

Rohit Sharma scored a half-century as India won the 2nd T20I by seven wickets.

Rohit Sharma Rejoices In India
Rohit Sharma is leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma led by example as he scored a match-winning half-century to help India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20 International to level the three-match series 1-1 in Auckland on Friday. He also became the top run-scorer in T20Is, surpassing New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill. Rohit Sharma, who is leading the Indian team in the absence of Virat Kohli, heaped praise on his team for a "clinical" performance. "Very pleased to see how we bowled, and we were quite clinical with the bat as well," Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

Former India captain MS Dhoni played a mentor's role for Rishabh Pant, who showed impressive grit at the other end.

Pant smashed the winning boundary as India chased down the 159-run target with seven balls to spare. He was unbeaten on 40 with Dhoni not out on 20 as India made 162/3 in 18.5 overs.

India were thrashed by 80 runs in the first T20I in Wellington on Wednesday to go down 0-1 in the three-match series.

According to Rohit, his team made some mistakes in the series opener that they rectified at Eden Park on Friday.

"We have quality in our side, but we executed our plans better today, after learning from our mistakes," Rohit said.

"It's important to understand the mistakes that we made - it's been a long tour for everyone. So we didn't want to put a lot of pressure on the boys, just go in there with a clear mind," he added.

The decider match will be played in Hamilton on Sunday. The Indian skipper believes it will be "a cracker of a game".

"It's going to be a cracker of a game in the 3rd T20I, but nothing to take away from New Zealand, they're still a quality side," Rohit added.

While Rohit top-scored for India with 50 runs off 29 balls, Krunal Pandya claimed three big wickets to restrict New Zealand to 158/8 after they opted to bat. Krunal was later bestowed with the man-of-the-match award.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Cricket New Zealand vs India New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning half-century in Auckland
  • India won the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1
  • Rohit heaped praise on his team for a "clinical" performance
Related Articles
2nd T20I: Record-Setter Rohit Sharma Leads India To Series-Levelling Win Against New Zealand
2nd T20I: Record-Setter Rohit Sharma Leads India To Series-Levelling Win Against New Zealand
Rohit Sharma Becomes Leading T20I Run-Scorer With Record-Breaking Knock
Rohit Sharma Becomes Leading T20I Run-Scorer With Record-Breaking Knock
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Highlights: India Beat New Zealand By Seven Wickets, Level Series 1-1
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Highlights: India Beat New Zealand By Seven Wickets, Level Series 1-1
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Rohit Sharma Blames Poor Batting For First T20I Loss vs New Zealand
Rohit Sharma Blames Poor Batting For First T20I Loss vs New Zealand
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 104
Last updated on: 05 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.