 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Rishabh Pant Attempts A Switch-Hit At The Nets Ahead Of T20I Series vs New Zealand. Watch

Updated: 05 February 2019 10:30 IST

A video posted on Twitter by the BCCI shows Rishabh Pant attempting a switch-hit, a shot popularised by Kevin Pietersen.

Rishabh Pant Attempts A Switch-Hit At The Nets Ahead Of T20I Series vs New Zealand. Watch
Before this, India clinched the five-match ODI series 4-1. © Twitter/File Photo

Rishabh Pant is raring to go at the New Zealand bowlers as the first New Zealand T20I fixture is barely a day away. The three-match T20I series vs the Black Caps starts Wednesday, with the first clash at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter, where Rishabh Pant can be seen limbering up for first T20I with a switch-hit. The shot was popularised by Kevin Pietersen and then David Warner. Watch the video here:

After Wellington, India move to Auckland and Hamilton for the rest of the two T20Is. India clinched the One-day International series vs New Zealand 4-1, becoming only the third team to pull off such a feat in New Zealand.

Before India, only Australia and Sri Lanka have managed to clinch a bilateral series by such a margin. Australia defeat New Zealand 4-1 back in 1999/2000 and Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand 4-1 in 2000/2001. On Sunday, thanks to a stellar batting performance by Ambati Rayudu, India won the fifth and final One-day International vs New Zealand in Wellington.  After losing four quick wickets for just 18 runs, Rayudu (90), Shankar (45) and Kedar Jadhav (34) stabilised the Indian innings and then Pandya made a quickfire 45 in 22 balls towards the end to post a decent score of 252 before the Indian bowlers came into the picture and dismissed New Zealand for 217.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Cricket New Zealand vs India
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The three-match T20I series starts February 6
  • India clinched the five-match ODI series 4-1
  • The Rishabh Pant video was uploaded by BCCI on Twitter
Related Articles
Ricky Ponting Heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant, Compares Him To Adam Gilchrist
Ricky Ponting Heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant, Compares Him To Adam Gilchrist
Rishabh Pant Named ICC Emerging Player Of The Year After Impressive Australia Tour
Rishabh Pant Named ICC Emerging Player Of The Year After Impressive Australia Tour
Who Makes Rishabh Pant "So Happy"? Answer Lies In This Photo
Who Makes Rishabh Pant "So Happy"? Answer Lies In This Photo
Rishabh Pant Pokes Fun At Yuzvendra Chahal After Rohit Sharma
Rishabh Pant Pokes Fun At Yuzvendra Chahal After Rohit Sharma's Babysitting Offer
"Need One Right Now": Rohit Sharma Asks Rishabh Pant To Babysit Daughter Samaira
"Need One Right Now": Rohit Sharma Asks Rishabh Pant To Babysit Daughter Samaira
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 01 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.