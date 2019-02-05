Rishabh Pant Attempts A Switch-Hit At The Nets Ahead Of T20I Series vs New Zealand. Watch

Rishabh Pant is raring to go at the New Zealand bowlers as the first New Zealand T20I fixture is barely a day away. The three-match T20I series vs the Black Caps starts Wednesday, with the first clash at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter, where Rishabh Pant can be seen limbering up for first T20I with a switch-hit. The shot was popularised by Kevin Pietersen and then David Warner. Watch the video here:

After Wellington, India move to Auckland and Hamilton for the rest of the two T20Is. India clinched the One-day International series vs New Zealand 4-1, becoming only the third team to pull off such a feat in New Zealand.

Before India, only Australia and Sri Lanka have managed to clinch a bilateral series by such a margin. Australia defeat New Zealand 4-1 back in 1999/2000 and Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand 4-1 in 2000/2001. On Sunday, thanks to a stellar batting performance by Ambati Rayudu, India won the fifth and final One-day International vs New Zealand in Wellington. After losing four quick wickets for just 18 runs, Rayudu (90), Shankar (45) and Kedar Jadhav (34) stabilised the Indian innings and then Pandya made a quickfire 45 in 22 balls towards the end to post a decent score of 252 before the Indian bowlers came into the picture and dismissed New Zealand for 217.