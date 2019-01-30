 
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

"Nobody Like Him": Khaleel Ahmed And MS Dhoni's Bromance Breaks The Internet

Updated: 30 January 2019 21:36 IST

The bromance between Khaleel Ahmed and MS Dhoni winning the Internet.

"Nobody Like Him": Khaleel Ahmed And MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni and Khaleel Ahmed take the field vs New Zealand on Thursday. © Twitter/imK_Ahmed13

MS Dhoni can break the Internet from any corner of the earth. Currently in New Zealand, the former Indian captain posed for the camera with pacer Khaleel Ahmed, and ensured fans around the world go gaga over the photograph, posted by Ahmed on social media. Khaleel tweeted, "Nobody like him #MahiBhai #Legend #IndianCricketTeam #BCCI." Recently, MS Dhoni had lost his cool at Khaleel Ahmed for walking on the pitch during the drinks break during one of the games of the India-Australia ODI series.

Khaleel Ahmed and MS Dhoni will, in all likelihood, take the field during the fourth ODI which starts January 31. On Thursday, Team India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma will be eager to make his 200th appearance for the country a memorable one with a solid performance against a below-par New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Whereas, the hosts, having already lost the series, will play for pride even as the visitors may look to test their bench strength. A 3-0 lead for India in the five-match series has jolted New Zealand's World Cup preparations. A 4-0 lead will be India's biggest series win (across formats) in their 52 years of touring New Zealand having first visited the country back in 1967.

(With PTI inputs)

India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Khaleel Ahmed MS Dhoni New Zealand vs India Cricket
Highlights
  India take on New Zealand in fourth ODI on Thursday
  Khaleel Ahmed posted the image on social media
  Rohit Sharma will make his 200th appearance for the country
