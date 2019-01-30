MS Dhoni can break the Internet from any corner of the earth . Currently in New Zealand, the former Indian captain posed for the camera with pacer Khaleel Ahmed, and ensured fans around the world go gaga over the photograph, posted by Ahmed on social media. Khaleel tweeted, "Nobody like him #MahiBhai #Legend #IndianCricketTeam #BCCI." Recently, MS Dhoni had lost his cool at Khaleel Ahmed for walking on the pitch during the drinks break during one of the games of the India-Australia ODI series.

Khaleel Ahmed and MS Dhoni will, in all likelihood, take the field during the fourth ODI which starts January 31. On Thursday, Team India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma will be eager to make his 200th appearance for the country a memorable one with a solid performance against a below-par New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Whereas, the hosts, having already lost the series, will play for pride even as the visitors may look to test their bench strength. A 3-0 lead for India in the five-match series has jolted New Zealand's World Cup preparations. A 4-0 lead will be India's biggest series win (across formats) in their 52 years of touring New Zealand having first visited the country back in 1967.

(With PTI inputs)