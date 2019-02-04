 
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

MS Dhoni Runs Away After Stage Fright Before Chahal TV Appearance

Updated: 04 February 2019 15:25 IST
A Twitter video shows MS Dhoni run away from Yuzvendra Chahal after the fifth ODI in Wellington.

MS Dhoni just didn't want to appear on Chahal TV. © File Photo/Twitter

MS Dhoni is not one to shy away from the limelight, but Chahal TV is something he does not want to be part of. After India clinched the fifth One-day International vs New Zealand, hence winning the five-match ODI series 4-1, Yuzvendra Chahal apparently wanted MS Dhoni to appear on his online chat show. But MS Dhoni wasn't in the mood for any light-hearted banter. This video, taken from Wellington, shows MS Dhoni leave the pitch in a hurried manner, chased by Yuzvendra Chahal for a while.

On Sunday, Team India achieved a unique feat in New Zealand. India became the only third team to win a bilateral series in New Zealand by a 4-1 margin. Before India, only Australia and Sri Lanka have managed to clinch a bilateral series by such a margin.

Australia defeated New Zealand 4-1 back in 1999/2000 and Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand 4-1 in 2000/2001.

On Sunday, thanks to a stellar batting performance by Ambati Rayudu, India won the fifth and final One-day International vs New Zealand in Wellington. After losing four quick wickets for just 18 runs, Rayudu (90), Shankar (45) and Kedar Jadhav (34) stabilised the Indian innings and then Pandya made a quickfire 45 in 22 balls towards the end to post a decent score of 252 before the Indian bowlers came into the picture and dismissed New Zealand for 217.

(With IANS inputs)

Highlights
  • The video of MS Dhoni running away appeared on Twitter
  • India won the series 4-1 vs New Zealand
  • India next play a three-match T20I series vs New Zealand
