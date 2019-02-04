With MS Dhoni behind the stumps, batsmen usually don't get a second chance . And this fact was obviously proven during the fifth and final One-day International between India and New Zealand in Wellington, which India won by 35 runs, eventually winning the five-match ODI series 4-1. The video of MS Dhoni running Jimmy Neesham out has gone viral , and the incident has moved the International Cricket Council. In a reply to a tweet from a user, the ICC advised, "Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps."

Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps! https://t.co/RoUp4iMpX6 — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019

India outclassed New Zealand by 35 runs in the fifth and final One Day International at the Westpac Stadium to clinch the five-match series 4-1 on Sunday. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets as India bundled out New Zealand for 217 in 44.1 overs. James Neesham top-scored for the hosts with 44 runs off 32 balls. Earlier, Ambati Rayudu anchored Indian innings after early blows to help the visitors post 252, after opting to bat, in Wellington. India had won the three consecutive ODIs in Napier and Mount Maunganui, while New Zealand registered a consolation win in the fourth ODI in Hamilton.

(With PTI inputs)