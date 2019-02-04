 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

"Never Leave Your Crease With MS Dhoni Behind The Stumps": ICC's Valuable Advice

Updated: 04 February 2019 10:41 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

MS Dhoni took the Internet by storm after sending Jimmy Neesham back to the pavilion with a brisk run-out.

"Never Leave Your Crease With MS Dhoni Behind The Stumps": ICC
MS Dhoni changed fifth ODI with a quick run-out of Jimmy Neesham. © AFP/File Photo

With MS Dhoni behind the stumps, batsmen usually don't get a second chance. And this fact was obviously proven during the fifth and final One-day International between India and New Zealand in Wellington, which India won by 35 runs, eventually winning the five-match ODI series 4-1. The video of MS Dhoni running Jimmy Neesham out has gone viral, and the incident has moved the International Cricket Council. In a reply to a tweet from a user, the ICC advised, "Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps."

India outclassed New Zealand by 35 runs in the fifth and final One Day International at the Westpac Stadium to clinch the five-match series 4-1 on Sunday. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets as India bundled out New Zealand for 217 in 44.1 overs. James Neesham top-scored for the hosts with 44 runs off 32 balls. Earlier, Ambati Rayudu anchored Indian innings after early blows to help the visitors post 252, after opting to bat, in Wellington. India had won the three consecutive ODIs in Napier and Mount Maunganui, while New Zealand registered a consolation win in the fourth ODI in Hamilton.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team MS Dhoni New Zealand vs India International Cricket Council BCCI Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni ran Jimmy Neesham out in the fifth ODI vs New Zealand
  • The video of the run-out has gone viral
  • India play a three-match T20I series vs New Zealand starting February 6
Related Articles
"How
"How's The Josh?": Team India Cricketers Chant Bollywood Movie Dialogue After New Zealand Triumph. Watch
India Become 3rd Team To Achieve This ODI Feat In New Zealand
India Become 3rd Team To Achieve This ODI Feat In New Zealand
India Crush New Zealand By 35 Runs In Wellington, Win ODI Series 4-1
India Crush New Zealand By 35 Runs In Wellington, Win ODI Series 4-1
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Wicket Key To Winning Matches Against India, Says Jimmy Neesham
Sanjay Bangar Backs Indian Middle-Order, Says Hamilton Collapse An "Aberration"
Sanjay Bangar Backs Indian Middle-Order, Says Hamilton Collapse An "Aberration"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 01 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.